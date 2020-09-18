Despite ruling, state doesn't budge on crowd-sizes

By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Education’s guidance for spectators at school sporting events remains in place -- 25 people for indoor events and 250 outdoors.
The Wolf Administration on Friday refused to budge and asked local school districts to voluntarily comply with the crowd-size limits even though a federal judge on Monday ruled that they were unconstitutional.
“It’s ridiculous,” state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Cambria County, the chairman of the Senate Education Committee said Friday afternoon. “This is only going to make parents angrier.”
Gov. Tom Wolf has until Monday to decide whether to veto legislation passed by the General Assembly that would give schools the authority to determine how many fans should be allowed to attend sporting events.
Wolf has said he intends to veto the bill and in a Wednesday court filing asked the federal courts to keep the crowd-size limits in place while his administration appeals U.S. District Judge William Stickman’s Monday decision that the crowd-size limits violate the First Amendment.
Stickman, in his decision, criticized the Wolf Administration for issuing the crowd-size limits without exemptions even as the state made no attempt to use the order to limit protests and the governor participated in one.
“Defendants cannot govern by comment,” he wrote. “Rather they are bound by the language of their orders. Those orders make no allowance for protests.”
Wednesday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed legal documents asking the courts to keep the crowd-size limits in place out of concern that “superspreader” events leading to COVID-19 outbreaks could result if schools and organizations are allowed to exceed the state’s crowd-size limits.
Friday, the state Department of Education in a letter to school officials said that despite Stickman’s ruling, local schools are being asked to keep the crowd-size limits in place.
“School entities remain responsible for enforcing the face covering order and requiring social distancing at school and at all school events, including school sporting events. The administration encourages schools to voluntarily enforce the 25- person indoor and 250-person outdoor gathering limitation while all of us wait for the court to rule on the stay request,” according to the statement from the Department of Education. “We trust that school leaders understand the critical importance of maintaining the health and safety of our school communities, and further trust that they will continue to maintain strong social distancing and face covering policies necessary to contain and mitigate this virus.”
Langerholc said that Wolf should just sign House Bill 2787 to allow the school districts to determine for themselves how many spectators should be permitted to attending sporting events.
"Enough is enough," Langerholc said.
And if Wolf follows through on his threat and vetoes the legislation, legislative leaders in both chambers have indicated they will seek to override his veto.
The legislation passed both chambers with bipartisan support and more than enough votes to get the two-thirds m supermajority needed to override the veto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.