Madalyn Gorgacz never looked at it as going an extra mile.
Helping others was just another step along her path.
With her route taking a turn this summer as the recent Union Area High School graduate prepares to start college double majoring in occupational therapy and psychology at Slippery Rock University, Madalyn plans to continue her philanthropical journey.
It started in 2012 when the then-second-grader was diagnosed with alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease resulting in unexplained hair loss.
By the following year, aided by her parents Wendy and Brian Gorgacz and siblings Cole and Mallory, she was coordinating Madalyn’s Mile.
“She found a way to turn a negative into a positive. She wasn’t going to let the diagnosis ruin her spirit,” Wendy said, recalling that Madalyn went from having a small spot of hair loss to completely bald within three weeks. “We’ve always said God has a plan for her and that plan is to help others.”
The first year, the fundraiser for the National Alopecia Areata Foundation and Children With Hair Loss took the form of an actual walk/run and carnival. In the years since, although still operating under the Madalyn’s Mile moniker, the event had various formats including a color run, bingo games and bowlathons.
At Union, where Wendy works as a secretary in the elementary building, staff had dress down days, donating to Madalyn’s Mile in order to wear jeans to school.
“The support from the Union school family through the years has been incredible,” Wendy noted.
While the pandemic canceled plans for any events in 2020, there were raffles and dine and donate events in 2021. This year, a pasta sale took place in conjunction with Valentino Cheese, which is owned by family members. While no dates have been set yet, an additional pasta sale during the holidays is being planned as well as other raffles.
“With me going off to college, we thought about letting it go, but we couldn’t. Not after so many years of knowing how beneficial it has been to other children,” explained 18-year-old Madalyn who is also looking into hosting fundraisers at SRU.
Through the years, Madalyn raised thousands of dollars for NAAF’s alopecia research and to allow Children With Hair Loss to provide free wigs for young alopecia patients as well as burn victims, cancer patients and others. In addition, Madalyn and her family have overseen the collection of hundreds of ponytails of donated hair, which is given to Children With Hair Loss.
“I was at a dance competition once and a random person I didn’t even know gave me a ponytail,” said Madalyn who danced with Jennifer Leigh’s Dance Gallery and was cheer captain, homecoming queen, on the volleyball team and student council president at Union.
Madalyn recalled how excited she felt as a child receiving the hairpieces from Children With Hair Loss, which were often packaged with hair accessories, false eyelashes and other “goodies” including things for her younger sister Mallory.
“It’s all for the kids,” Madalyn said. “I want other kids to enjoy what I had and have the ability to feel like they fit in.
“They work with you and do anything they can to help you fit in,” she continued, relating how she takes pictures of her 16-year-old sister so wig makers can select a proper shade of blonde as both girls’ hair has darkened through the years.
“They even tried to accommodate me when I thought I wanted a perm,” Madalyn added with a laugh, noting that improvements in glue now allow her to leave her wig on while swimming and showering, something that wasn’t possible in the beginning.
“Thankfully, I’ve always been able to have a wig, but not everyone has that support system,” Madalyn said, noting that while not everyone chooses to wear a hairpiece, she’s found it makes her more comfortable and confident.
“It’s about being accepted, and not excluded,” Wendy said, adding that Madalyn did experience bullying through the years. “(The wigs) brought back her confidence. We want that for other kids.”
