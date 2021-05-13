Although it wasn’t on the agenda and its construction imminent, an incoming Dollar General on the city’s North Hill was all the talk of Thursday’s city council meeting.
Two neighbors of a property at 1102 Highland Avenue — Melanie Mars of neighboring 313 E. Winter Ave. and Timothy G. Garcia of 207 Edison Ave. — expressed their displeasure with the impending construction of a Dollar General at that site, despite it being in the heart of the North Hill Historic District.
“There’s not one of you in here who is sitting here as a council person who would want this across from you or next door to you,” Garcia said. “I guarantee you.”
Mars, among other things, raised concerns about flash flooding in the area when it rains hard and traffic that speeds around the bend on Highland Avenue, which would only make it more hazardous with a store there.
When it was originally proposed in 2018, council voted to approve a zoning exception for that site, but then-Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo vetoed the vote. PennTex, the developer which will rent the space to Dollar General, brought the issue to court and won.
Council president Tom Smith and council members Tim Fulkerson and MaryAnne Gavrile retorted that the building will replace a neighborhood eyesore and eliminate a blighted property with new development.
“It’s not getting voted on again,” Smith said during a back-and-forth with Mars.
Gavrile said the development is a done deal.
“It already went through the courts,” she said. “There’s nothing we can do other than support it and be happy about it.”
Fulkerson, during his comment period, said the building’s plans are to include brick and block and that PennTex is spending an extra $100,000 to make it fit in with the neighborhood.
James Manolis, a New Castle attorney who represents PennTex, previously indicated this month ground-breaking is tentatively scheduled for August with the store planning a January opening.
Smith said the North Hill site will be occupied by a second Dollar General tenant after the original from the 2018 proposal backed out, said he thinks the developer wants to be good neighbors.
“Would we want that economic development downtown? Yes,” Smith said. “We can’t force people to go where they don’t want to go. That’s not America.”
