Deputy planner leaving her post Doniele Russell praised by county commissioners

An emotional goodbye was part of the proceedings of the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Doniele Russell, deputy director of community development in the county planning office, is leaving Thursday to accept a job with a private company. Russell has been praised by the commissioners for her work, which included helping to establish the county’s boat launches and more recently, the creation of a county park at Quakertown Falls in Mahoning Township.
She presented three items to the commissioners for their approval Tuesday before she received unexpected public praise from all of them and some of her coworkers.
Their comments moved her to tears.
“We’ve been blessed to have you here,” Commissioner Dan Vogler said. “The county has been blessed.”
He recalled many times when he’d find Russell working until 7 or 8 p.m. and that she’d be sending out emails on Sundays. He had to tell her, “we don’t expect that of you.”
“You’ve done so very much for this county,” he said.
“It’s moments like these that we realize the dedicated employees we have,” Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel added.
She said Treasurer Richard L. Rapone, whose office was busy collecting taxes all last week, had to force his staff to take a lunch break.
“We have great employees,” Spielvogel said. “Sometimes we don’t acknowledge them enough.”
“This has been a great community, and an amazing job,” Russell said after the meeting.
During their meeting, the commissioners, at Russell’s recommendation, took the following actions:
•Approved a contract with S. Watkins Excavation of Mercer, low bidder, to install 18 sewer laterals for homes on a sewer project in Shenango Township at a total cost of $61,200. The homes qualify for the funding under the township’s 2016 and 2017 federal Community Development Block Grant.
•Approved a contract with Thornbury Inc. of West Sunbury, Butler County, to rehabilitate the Quaker Falls Recreational Area Bridge for pedestrians on the Quaker Falls property, at a cost of $116,000. Russell said the lowest bid was rejected because it did not have all of the required paperwork. She said the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources concurred with the funding for the project.
•Agreed to exchange a piece of county property on Route 224 with Robert and Frances Romano on an acre-to-acre basis. Both properties are in the Quaker Falls area, and each is 0.5 acre. Russell said the purpose of the exchange is to give public access to the Quaker Falls site.
“We just changed the lot lines,” she said, adding that county solicitor Thomas W. Leslie reviewed the proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.