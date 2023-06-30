Deputy mayor, city councilwoman Gavrile continues recovery from debilitating stroke

MaryAnne Gavrile hasn’t “missed a beat” since suffering a debilitating stroke one year ago.

New Castle’s deputy mayor and a city councilwoman, Gavrile participated in city council meetings from a Pittsburgh hospital intensive care unit and during a 42-day stay in a rehabilitation facility. She makes weekly coffee visits to the fire department and continues her battle against blight while facing the challenges of simple things like dressing and texting.

“In my mind, I will walk again and I will cook again,” said the 69-year-old, who is not running for reelection this year. “I pray a lot. That works for me. I have a wide circle of friends that keep me going.”

Childhood friend Georgia Demas spends nearly every Saturday with Gavrile.

“MaryAnne is still there,” said Demas, a nurse anesthetist who has known Gavrile since kindergarten. “A lot of times, people have strokes and are impaired. She’s still my girl. The same strong-willed person she’s always been. She’s made great progress.”

Demas, who lives in Chippewa, noted that Gavrile was blessed.

“She had her stroke on her left side,” said Demas. “Her right side remained intact; that’s her dominant side.”

Gavrile said if she concentrates, she can move her paralyzed left arm.

“I can’t drive,” she said. “I was on boards, in clubs. I never lost my mind. I never lost my speech.”

A city councilwoman for a total of nearly 15 years over the last quarter century, Gavrile, however, chose not to run again because of her health; the Democrat’s term expires in December.

“I can’t get everywhere I need to be,” she said. “I like to be out and about. If someone calls me, I want to see them.”

A Slippery Rock University graduate with degrees in special and elementary education, Gavrile would like to remain involved with city matters, possibly with redevelopment and planning.

She said she’s served on city council with some of the kindest and most respectful men. During her current term, the city oversaw a $1.6-million paving project in 2022 and will spend $1.5 million for paving this year.

“It’s been a difficult four years,” Gavrile said. “I feel like nothing has been accomplished. Everything in government is slow moving.”

An Ellwood City native and 1972 graduate of Lincoln High School, Gavrile’s political involvement dates back more than 30 years. In her first election for Ellwood City Borough Council, she and candidate Mary Fontana tied with 1,176 votes each. Fontana won a drawing for the four-year council seat. Gavrile was then appointed to a vacant two-year seat. The next time she ran for a four-year term, Gavrile was the top vote-getter.

During her time on Ellwood council, Gavrile helped initiate mandatory recycling. She loved the project and even rode around in the recycling truck.

“I had a town meeting to explain it and my mother was there,” she said. “She couldn’t believe how people attacked me.”

Gavrile moved to New Castle in 1997 after taking a job as director of admissions at Hill View Manor, the former county-owned nursing home in Shenango Township.

She served on New Castle City Council from 1999 to 2010 and was elected to her current four-year term in 2019. Gavrile’s biggest regret was voting to sell the Riverplex building to a dental group for $1. In hindsight, she favored another proposal — a culinary arts project that would’ve brought more foot traffic to the downtown.

“You get a lot of pressure (to vote a certain way),” she said when asked why she supported the $1 sale of the South Mill Street property.

She noted the city’s employees are exemplary.

“They all step up,” Gavrile said. “It’s unbelievable what these people have done for me. When I need rides to council meetings, the fire chief (Mike Kobbe) picks me up. Public works makes sure the alley is graded so I can get out. I don’t know what I’ve done to deserve this.”

She also believes it’s important for elected officials to know city employees.

“You need to have relationships,” she said. “We have a great staff. They tell me everything.”

Gavrile, who suffered the stroke at her North Hill home on July 4, 2022, says she’s about 80 percent recovered. Five days after her stroke, more than 400 offered condolences and encouragement on her Facebook page. In July, she will return to physical therapy.

Gavrile has worked with Michael Gordon, the health and wellness coordinator at Challenges, Options in Aging in New Castle — a program of Catholic Charities and the state Department of Aging.

“She’d doing her exercise classes and group fitness and has been going to the fitness room and riding a bike,” Gordon said. “I think she’s really stepped up her game in the recovery process.”

Friend Tia Pander also commended Gavrile.

“She’s come a long way,” Pander said. “She stays positive most of the time.”

Gavrile said she has received amazing care from her roommate Joan Rogers.

“She does everything,” Gavrile said. “She cooks. She hates to cook and I love to cook. She cleans, she cuts the grass, she makes sure I get to all my appointments and all my meetings. I call her the half council member.”

Gavrile also appreciated the care from UPMC Jameson Hospital during rehabilitation.

“I got the best care of my life (at UPMC),” she said. “I had chicken every single day for those 42 days.”

“I should be clucking at this point,” she joked.

Friends supplemented her diet with food from Pagley’s Pasta & More, Ladies of the Dukes and Arby’s.

“Life is good in New Castle,” Gavrile added. “It’s a wonderful place to be. The people here are phenomenal, kind and accepting.

“The people around New Castle wrapped their arms around me with their love,” she added. “I have personal meals (delivered) and people drop food off on my steps all the time.”