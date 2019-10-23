The United States Department of Labor awarded a $2.5 million Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC) grant to the West Central Job Partnership (WCJP) and Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition (MVMC).
The Oh-Penn partnership was one of 18 awarded through the grant initiative for the Appalachian and Delta Regions. The project will focus on Replicating, Scaling, and Sustaining Sector-Driven Successes in the Greater Oh-Penn Region.
Sector Partnerships, including MVMC and the Erie Regional Manufacturer Partnership, will scale promising practices to strengthen talent pipelines and advancement strategies in manufacturing, then healthcare.
Talent Pipelines
High School Pre-Apprenticeship Programs — Pre-apprenticeship programs will provide more focused connections between students and employers committed to advancing their employees by linking students to companies who offer apprenticeship programs with a paid work experience.
WorkAdvance — The WorkAdvance model is a sector specific approach in which businesses work closely with educators and community-based organizations to recruit, screen, train, and support low-income adults into entry level positions with opportunity for advancement.
Advancement Strategies
WorkAdvance Advancement Cohorts — The WorkAdvance model also introduces goal-planning to participants and supports them with long-term career coaching and skills training to take them to the next level while also coaching business on how to plan for and support incumbent worker advancement.
Apprenticeship — This project will build upon the successful MVMC group-sponsored apprenticeship programs that make it easier for companies to “plug and play” and will support apprentices through competency-based acceleration strategies.
WCJP and MVMC have a strong history, including managing two other large-scale regional projects funding by the USDOL - the Workforce Innovation Fund and American Apprenticeship Initiative.
For purposes of this grant, the Greater Oh-Penn Region includes Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties in Ohio and Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties in Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.