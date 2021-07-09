The Department of Health has identified 10 rural Pennsylvania counties as being underserved by medical marijuana dispensaries, but is refusing to shed more light on which counties are home to the state’s 357,839 marijuana patients.
There are 127 dispensaries selling medical marijuana, 24 of them in Philadelphia and 11 in Pittsburgh, according to the Department of Health.
In May, the Department of Health announced that Armstrong, Bedford, Bradford, Carbon, Pike Potter, Tioga, Venango and Wayne counties each have more than 2,000 residents who are medical marijuana patients without having a dispensary in them.
The Department of Health is encouraging dispensaries to locate in these underserved counties, Collins said, adding that the state was releasing the data on the number of patients in these areas to demonstrate that there would be customers if dispensaries opened in these locations.
The department has maintained, however, that despite identifying some counties as being underserved by dispensaries, data about how many customers live in each of the state’s 67 counties is confidential.
CNHI’s newspapers in Pennsylvania have appealed the Department of Health’s decision to the state Office of Open Records. That appeal is still pending.
Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association, said that the department’s refusal to release the information follows the pattern demonstrated by the Department of Health’s response to similar requests.
“The Medical Marijuana Act contains a confidentiality provision that is problematic. It was intended, and should be used, to protect the identity of individual patients, but its language is broader than its intent and DOH’s interpretation takes it to an extreme that would essentially preclude public access to most information it maintains on the program, except the limited information that is expressly deemed public,” Melewsky said. “That’s not how the law was intended to function and it should not be interpreted in a manner that allows DOH to throw a cloak of confidentiality over its administration of the Medical Marijuana program,” she said.
Melewsky said that "aggregate data" shouldn't be kept from the public since it doesn't violate any individual patient's right to privacy and it can shed light on how effectively the department is administering the program.
In a document filed in response to the newspaper’s request, the Department of Health asserts that the Medical Marijuana Law, passed in 2016, bars the agency from releasing information provided to the department about patients.
The Medical Marijuana Law explicitly states that applications submitted by medical marijuana organizations, the names and addresses of doctors certifying patients to get medical marijuana and information about disciplinary actions taken against medical marijuana organizations or doctors should be made public.
In a response to the newspapers’ appeal, the Department of Health said that the information about patient numbers by county “falls plainly within the universe of ‘all information obtained by the department relating to patients, caregivers and other applicants,’ which is “confidential and not subject to public disclosure.”
State Rep. Paul Schemel, R-Franklin County, was the prime sponsor of House Bill 1024, which became Act 44 when it was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf on June 30. It made a handful of reforms recommended by the Medical Marijuana Advisory Board -- such as allowing patients to get a 90-day supply of marijuana and allowing dispensaries to continue offering curbside service now that the state’s COVID emergency order is over.
Schemel said that knowing where medical marijuana patients live, compared to where the dispensaries are located, would be useful.
“I can understand why we would want to have a breakdown of that,” he said. “It would be interesting for a number of reasons” including determining whether there are areas of the state where there seem to be a higher rate of marijuana patients than other areas.
Schemel said he’d be interested to hear whether the Office of Open Records determines the data should be released by the Department of Health. He added though, that he doesn’t think there’s support among House Republicans to make additional changes to the medical marijuana law despite the concerns about the Department of Health’s reluctance to disclose information about the program.
The changes included in Act 44 are “sort of considered a one and done, at least for now,” he said.
