A letter sent Friday to pharmacies in the state has outlined the responsibility that local pharmacists have in administering the shots to people.

Alison V. Beam, acting secretary of health, sent a letter Feb. 13 to all pharmacists and vaccine providers, stating that "as there is limited COVID-19 vaccine supply compared to demand, all possible efforts must be made so that the vaccine received in the Commonwealth is effectively administered. In order to receive COVID-19 vaccine, all vaccine providers have entered into an agreement with the federal government to vaccinate in accordance with guidance from the federal government and the state departments of health."

The federal government, through the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has recommended vaccine priorities that have been adopted by the commonwealth, according to Beam's letter.

Accordingly, as of Feb. 12, Beam has ordered:

•That at a minimum, vaccine providers must administer 80 percent of the vaccine first-doses received within seven days of receipt of those doses.

•That vaccine providers must administer vaccines in accordance with the current phase of Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout, as defined by the department.

•That vaccine providers giving a two-dose vaccine must provide a first-dose vaccinated recipient with the vaccine reminder card that has a date for a return appointment for the second dose.

•Providers giving a two-dose vaccine must make every appropriate effort to ensure available appointments for second doses, including, but not limited to designating appointment times for second doses or scheduling second doses at the time of first-dose administration, or both.

• Providers must have operational websites and must provide an online system to directly schedule appointments and inform the public about appointment availability for the administration of any applicable dose of the vaccine the provider receives.

•They must provide a phone number for prompt access to live representatives or agents who directly schedule appointments and inform the public about appointment availability for the administration of any applicable dose of the vaccine.

•And they should post the information publicly on their websites, and provide the website addresses and/or links and phone numbers that meet the requirements to the health department, as well as information related to vaccine appointments in a manner and frequency prescribed by the department.

Vaccine providers that receive the dosages also must provide explicit reports to the Department of Health, including the number of individuals vaccinated each week, and the phase under which those individuals were eligible for vaccination.

In accordance with the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Provider Agreement, vaccine providers are required to administer the vaccine in compliance with all applicable state and federal laws, Beam wrote.The department may reduce or temporarily suspend a vaccine provider’s allocation of first doses for failure to comply with guidance issued under federal government and state law.