The state Department of Environmental Protection has ordered a Shenango Township mobile home park to rectify floodway violations it initially directed to be remedied a year ago.
The department’s order, dated July 25, is addressed to Geraldine Kerr, whom it identifies as the owner of Kerr’s Mobile Home Park on Butler Road, and Dan Gordon, identified as the park operator and owner of several homes on the site. According to order, the site is partially located on the floodway of Big Run, which “has historically flooded the Site and adjacent areas, and on at least two occasions in 2013 and 2021, residents of the Kerr’s Mobile Home Park had to be evacuated from the site.”
Flooding plagued the park as recently as Feb. 18, forcing the evacuation of 23 residents. At the time, Shenango Area Fire Chief Dave Rishel also described propane tanks and heating oil floating among the rising water.
According to the DEP order, an April 12, 2021, inspection found:
•Eight occupied mobile homes and six unoccupied mobile homes located within the floodway
•Numerous aboveground and underground utility services, propane fuel tanks, concrete blocks and piles of debris within the floodway
•A stormwater catch basin that had been placed within the floodway and a stormwater outfall pipe located on the bank of Big Run within the floodway, which the DEP said create “a danger of pollution to Big Run.”
According to the DEP, the park was ordered to cease placing additional mobile homes, vehicles and other objects within the floodway and, within 15 days, to remove all debris and unoccupied mobile homes from the floodway. Neither Gordon nor Kerr appealed the order, it said.
On June 2 of this year, the DEP said, a subsequent inspection found that while five unoccupied mobile homes had been removed from the floodway, eight occupied mobile homes remained there, as well the items cited in the previous inspection. The catch basin and outfall pipe also remained in the floodway, the DEP said, and a backhoe “was conducting earth disturbance activities within the Floodway.”
Neither Gordon, Kerr “nor anyone on their behalf” has a permit from the department for these placements or activity, the DEP said, adding that their presence in the floodway “changes the course, current or cross section of the floodway of Big Run and is a public nuisance.” They also constitute various violations of the state’s Clean Streams Law and Dam Safety Act, the agency added.
In response, the DEP issued a cease and desist ordering, barring the park from the placement of mobile homes in the floodway, and preventing it from allowing occupancy of any homes already located there. Moreover, no materials, objects or structures can be placed in the floodway without the approval of DEP, and all earth disturbance activities must be halted.
The park has 45 days from the day of the order to submit a site survey to DEP for its approval, and must remove “the Mobile Homes, Items, Outfall Pipe, Catch Basin, and all above ground and underground utility services, propane fuel tanks, concrete blocks, piles of debris and any other water ‘obstructions” and ‘encroachments’ … from the Floodway” on or before Jan. 30.
The DEP must also receive a written restoration plan for the site within 30 days of its approval of the site survey.
The park must then implement that plan within seven days of the DEP approving it, and it will have 30 days to give written notice to occupants and owners of mobile homes within the floodway that these mobile homes must be relocated outside of the floodway.
The plan must be fully implemented by Feb. 28.
Attempts to reach Gordon were unsuccessful.
Shenango Township Supervisor Brandon Rishel, who also is a member of the Shenango Area Fire District, said the order is “pending litigation” and thus he could not comment on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.