Dr. Andrew Matta might not act like the stereotypical dentist.
Matta, a Neshannock High School graduate, competes in triathlons. He also wears Air Jordan basketball shoes at work. Then again, the dental organization he co-founded doesn’t embody the typical corporate mood of other large companies, instead focusing on setting its own culture and empowering the doctors it partners with.
Headquartered in New Castle’s downtown, North American Dental Group continues to grow since relocating to the city from Youngstown, Ohio, in 2011. And, Matta said, it is thriving, expanding and staying put.
“The city brought us in because we were committing to bring our 50-plus jobs into the city of New Castle,” said Matta, who studied at Allegheny College before heading to the University of Pittsburgh.
NADG, which was started in 2008 by co-founders Ken Cooper and Matta, partners with dental practices and supports them with administrative management functions like scheduling, human resources, insurance filings and claims.
“What makes us somewhat unique is we keep a very traditional patient experience,” Matta said. “When we partner with the dental practices, those doctors stay in place. We make sure that the doctors become partners in their company and essentially that differentiates it because now the company, effectively, is doctor-led.”
After another round of hires, NADG now employs 247 people at its resource center inside the Centennial Building at the corner of Washington and Mill streets. Nationwide, NADG has partnered with more than 200 dental practices in 11 states scattered east of the Mississippi River.
“As we grow, we just go into different parts of this building,” said Kathleen Campbell, patient service center director.
As more buildings come down in the downtown business district — with the former First Merit Bank building slated to be demolished in early 2020 — there’s skepticism as plans call for more parking lots. For NADG, that’s a welcome solution as it keeps growing and, in turn, keeps running out of parking spaces.
“That’s the hidden secret between us and a couple other businesses in New Castle,” Matta said. “I don’t think there’s too many people that have an awareness that there’s 250 people walking in to do service-type jobs in the city, and growing. That’s just going to continue to expand and continue to provide opportunities.”
The Centennial Building was gifted to NADG when it moved to the city and was partially restored, but since then the company has invested more than $2 million to continue refurbishing the space and to develop it into a corporate space where offices incorporate a lighter mood with balloons, a spinning prize wheel and a Monday morning ritual where team members — they aren’t referred to as “employees” — say what they are grateful for.
“At the time we came into New Castle, I would say we were in 50 locations with 50 individuals supporting those practices,” Matta said. “It’s grown quite significantly in those seven years.”
In August, Jacobs Holdings bought out two previous investors to purchase equity with NADG. Jacobs Holdings funds its charitable arm — the Jacobs Foundation — which is focused on youth and child development, working in places like the Ivory Coast to build school systems. The foundation has also partnered with Carnegie Mellon to study child and youth development.
“That really resonated with us,” Matta said.
“That’s why we selected Jacobs Holdings,” he added. “Because when you’re getting into the typical investment, they provide capital. They provide support so the company can grow. This one was very differentiated because we wanted to be a part of a cause that had a more universal cultural impact.”
