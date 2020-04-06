North American Dental Group provided 5,000 N-95 masks to Allegheny Health Network on Friday in response to COVID-19.
“We are proud and pleased to be able to help out the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who are caring for their patients and battling COVID-19 on the front lines during this pandemic,” Andrew Matta, chief medical officer and co-founder of NADG, said.
“Given the significant and increasing demand for (personal protective equipment) across the country, we leapt into action and were able to secure these N-95 masks.”
As health care providers respond to the pandemic, personal protective equipment including N-95 masks have become critical resources, but remain in short supply due to the pandemic-related surge in patient volumes across the country.
“As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re working around the clock to secure the critical supplies necessary to prepare for a potential surge of patients across our facilities in the days and weeks to come,” Cynthia Hundorfean, the president and chief executive officer of AHN, said.
“We are extremely grateful to the North American Dental Group for supporting these efforts. Their contribution speaks to the importance of organizations across every industry coming together in a time of crisis to meet the needs of our communities.”
In addition to this delivery of PPE, NADG is also supporting front line medical professionals by remaining open during the pandemic to provide emergency dental care to keep these patients out of over-stressed medical facilities and allow front line medical professionals to focus on caring for patients affected by the pandemic.
