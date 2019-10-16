New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. High 52F. WSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.