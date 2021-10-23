The Lawrence County Democrats will hold a committee meeting on Thursday.
The fourth quarter meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Managing editor Pete Sirianni previews a story in the Oct. 23 newspaper.
Betty Kitchen, 100, passed away Oct. 22 at Clen-Moore Place. One-hour visitation prior to service Monday from 11 a.m. to noon, First Presbyterian Church. Masks required by the family. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home.
Yvonne M. Isabella of New Castle died Oct. 21, 2021. The service is private. Arrangements are by Ed & Don DeCarbo Funeral Home, 941 S. Mill St. Online condolences may be offered at www.decarbofuneralhome.com.
