A campaign headquarters for Democrats is now open at 129 E. North St.
The Lawrence County Democratic Committee said it is working with the state party and national 2020 Victory Campaign. The office is open Monday to Saturday.
Judith A. Califato, 75, died September 13, 2020. The service is private. Arrangements are by Ed & Don DeCarbo Funeral Home & Crematory, 941 S. Mill St. Online condolences may be offered at www.decarbofuneralhome.com.
