About 20 people were out in bright green shirts Wednesday raising awareness for addiction while also urging city leaders to approve a downtown drug and alcohol facility.
Demonstrators held signs and asked for support from drivers at several spots downtown, including in front of city hall on Jefferson Street, on Kennedy Square and on South Mercer Street in front of Rep. Chris Sainato’s office.
One of the people out Wednesday was Darci Wynn. She said she’s worked in treatment for 25 years.
“Addiction is a disability and a lot of people don’t know that,” Wynn said. “There’s too much stigma and we’re still fighting the stigma from 30 years ago.”
The largest group stood at city hall, receiving support in the form of motorists honking their horns driving by. Demonstrators wore matching shirts that said “unite and support addiction recovery.”
Wynn noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, 12-step meetings normally held in churches or community centers are now either canceled or held online. That poses problems for people without internet access and that some have relapsed without the ability to visit support groups.
“We’re trying to advocate for the underdog,” Wynn said. “Addiction doesn’t discriminate.”
Another demonstrator, Lori Daytner, was one of the loudest voices at city hall, asking motorists to help support a solution.
“I don’t think we can have enough resources for this problem,” Daytner said.
DON Recovery Services last week presented its case for a conditional use to open an outpatient drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in the Central Building on South Mercer Street in front of city council. DON Enterprises purchased the building in 2018.
Council will not vote on the request until a findings of fact document is drafted by the solicitor’s office.
“We want our people we vote for to work for us,” Wynn said. “I hope we can come together for the good of the people.”
