By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The number of blighted houses and buildings in Lawrence County's repository not sold at delinquent sales has been reduced to 39 because of recent demolitions.
The commissioners at their public meeting Tuesday discussed the progress the county has made on its countywide blight removal program, which was initiated by the former board of commissioners — Dan Vogler, Steve Craig and the late Robert Del Signore. Del Signore was credited for having spearheaded the movement and visited banks for help.
To date, 94 houses have been razed countywide in New Castle, Ellwood City, New Beaver Borough and the townships of Mahoning, Perry, Shenango and Wayne, noted Commission Chairman Morgan Boyd, at a total cost of $723,232.
Additionally, the county has spent $217,500 through Community Development Block Grants for housing rehabilitation, and it has been awarded $400,000 new dollars in money through the PHARE — Pennsylvania Housing Affordability Funds for additional housing rehabilitation, Boyd said.
Through the blight removal program, municipalities can identify properties and submit them to the county as structures they want to see demolished that are a blight to their community, Boyd said. Those properties can be on a demolition list or in the repository.
Currently, the properties remaining in the repository include 36 in the city of New Castle and one each in Mahoning, Neshannock and Hickory townships.
"I think that often, the properties in the repository are blamed for the majority of blight across some of our communities," Boyd said. "The reality is, through the efforts of this and last board (of commissioners), most of the houses have been torn down."
He added that through new funding streams, the county is hoping to remove most of the remaining 39 by the end of next year. Those do not include mobile homes, either freestanding or in mobile home parks.
Boyd recognized county planning director Amy McKinney and the county's redevelopment authority for its continued work on the blight problem.
McKinney said that of the 39 structures in the county repository, 11 are under contract for demolition. The city of New Castle, and Union, Mahoning and Wayne townships each have one on the list, and the rest are in Shenango Township, she said.
"We will be in the single digits for structures still in the repository next year," Boyd said.
Once the repository houses are gone, "it's largely going to fall on the municipalities code enforcement departments," to continue efforts to get rid of blight, Boyd said.
The county will continue to assist, where feasible, with other future demolition projects, the commissioners said. (
Vogler noted that of all the properties removed so far, none have been in Ellwood City. The borough doesn't have a single structure, including mobile homes, in the repository, something Vogler credited to code enforcement.
"I'm excited about the direction we're going and thank goodness these state funds come in that allow us to do this," Vogler said.
Boyd noted that one structure in the repository is the former Lincoln Garfield School on the city's south side, "and the city is taking the lead on that," he said.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel pointed out that the demolitions will bring clarity to people when it comes to selling repository property.
People might assume a house is in the repository, but now they will know it's probably torn down, she said. "This (demolition process) will stop property owners from coming in from out of town and trying to buy and rehab a house, "and then we're stuck with it again."
Vogler said homes being torn down have already gone through the entire tax claim process.
Properties go into the repository only after they go up for sale in the tax upset sale in the fall, then in the free and clear or judicial sale in the spring, and no one buys them.
Properties that are still going through the tax claim process can't be demolished because someone may want to buy them, Vogler said.
"These have already gone through that process," Vogler said.
McKinney explained that the demolitions are paid for with Marcellus Shale funds and sometimes realty transfer tax proceeds. She recognized the past efforts of Del Signore for his having worked with local banks to get money and for demolishing properties, which amounted to about $100,000. Del Signore also worked with the Hoyt Foundation, which gave the county $50,000.
