New Castle’s city council is in agreement a dilapidated North Street apartment building needs demolished.
However, the city’s hands are tied until it can take ownership of the building through the county’s redevelopment authority — a process that will extend into the new year and with a new council seated.
The building in question is 111 E. North St., which is owned by STB Property Management LLC and purchased for $3,353 in July 2018 from the county’s free-and-clear sale. The LLC is run by New Castle attorney Stanley T. Booker. The building moved to the county’s repository list on Nov. 18, which means STB Property Management is still the owner while the county merely holds the property.
“Who’s responsibility is it right now?” Councilman Tim Fulkerson asked. “The building needs torn down tomorrow. It’s that far bad.”
The city plans to take the same approach it went through with the former Lincoln Garfield Elementary School on Long Avenue. Before the city can tear down the building and remove asbestos, it first had to acquire the deed through the redevelopment authority and be put on a meeting agenda. That process won’t be completed until at least January. The topic came up through council’s discussion over a request to bid for an emergency demolition on the building on Tuesday night.
“If you take ownership, you’re not going to be able to go after anyone,” Solicitor Ted Saad said. “From a practical standpoint, you may not be able to anyhow since it’s owned by an LLC.”
Councilman Bryan Cameron asked Saad about in the future going after property owners who dump run-down buildings into the repository list that could be deemed dangerous and need demolished.
“There’s potential that when it’s in the repository, you could still go after him,” Saad said. “Just because it’s in the repository doesn’t mean he’s still not obligated for it. The question becomes it’s owned by an LLC. You can’t go after someone personally. It’s tough if it’s owned by a corporation or LLC — it’s very difficult to hold him personally responsible. The only way is you’d have to prove that this entity is just a shell and it’s actually him operating as that corporation. It can be done, but it takes some work.”
Michele Conti, who owns 109 E. North St., said the two three-story buildings share a full sister wall. At 115 E. North St. at the Pearson Brick Building, the sister wall only goes up two stories. Saad said the city holds no responsibility for the shared walls so long as there is no damage to the other buildings.
In other council discussion, Mayor Chris Frye will continue advertising for spots on the sanitation authority board. Frye had proposed re-appointing members Anthony Cialella and Joe Ambrosini. The council also decided to hold a public hearing on a women’s opioid recovery house proposed at 220 N. Liberty St. in Mahoningtown.
The project was given a positive recommendation by the city’s planning commission in November. That hearing will begin at 6:10 p.m. Jan. 3 in council chambers after the city’s reorganization meeting at 6 p.m. when new councilmen Eric Ritter and David Ward will be sworn into office.
