The 2020 New Castle city council has taken shape.
The three Democratic candidates running for city council have snagged up every seat that was up for grabs.
Pat Cioppa Jr., MaryAnne Gavrile and Bryan Cameron will be replacing current councilmen Paul Stefano, William Panella and Richard Beshero come January. Stefano and Beshero chose not to run for re-election, while Panella will be the city's new controller. Panella earned 3,814 votes, and there were 60 write-in votes as well.
The trio will join Tom Smith, current city councilman, on Jan. 1, 2020.
Tim Fulkerson, who is a current city councilman, fell short of in his race for Lawrence County Commissioner, so he will remain on city council for another two years.
Gavrile has previously served on the city council, but Cioppa and Cameron will be serving their first term.
Cioppa was the top voter-getter with 2,571, and Cameron coming in with 2,471. Gavrile compiled 2,433 votes and Williams came in with 1,988. There were 50 write-in votes in the race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.