At least 100 Democrats flocked to the Henry Banquet Center in downtown Saturday to sign petitions for their favored candidates on a brisk but sunny winter morning.
Only two candidates attended, because many were scheduled to speak at a bigger party event in Erie, Lawrence County Dems chairman Paul Stefano said. Others who attended were staunch supporters of the Democratic party who were there to support specific candidates in the April 28 Primary Election.
"We have representatives here from every campaign," Stefano said, noting that his job is to promote the party. "We have great candidates at the state level and everybody's positioning early."
He said he believes that the split in the Democratic party "is overrated, and the primary is where you sort it out."
Candidates attending the singing, which included a short business meeting, were incumbent State Rep. Chris Sainato of New Castle, who is seeking his 14th term in the 9th Legislative District, and Edward DeSantis of Sharon, one of a few candidates expected to try to topple incumbent Republican Mike Kelly as U.S. Representative of the state's 16th Congressional District.
The presidency of the United States was not much of a topic at the event, as members of the crowd talked more about possibilities, primarily, for the state and Congressional races.
Sainato, who sits as chairman as the House veterans affairs and public safety committee, discussed his passion for potential changes in laws to help firefighters and military veterans that are pending in the legislature.
Education also is one of his top priorities, he emphasized. Asked about his stand on the consolidation of school districts, he said he would favor the creation of countywide school districts but the concept would take some studying.
"My priority is to fund the districts we have now," he said. "Our job is to get as much subsidy as we can. It's important that we continue to fund education."
DeSantis said the race against Kelly, for him, "is looking pretty decent."
DeSantis holds a bachelor of science degree in marketing and a master's degree in public administration. The 32-year-old Mercer County native said his biggest reason for seeking the post is, "I'm hearing a lot of stories about people affected by job losses, and people who are holding three or four jobs to make a living. That's the most important issue."
Howard Thompson, the only state committeeman from Lawrence County, and his wife, Myra Thompson, the only state committee woman from the county, were among the crowd at the buffet breakfast.
"I'm here because I'm a strong Democrat," Thompson said.
He also is impassioned about the importance of labor unions in the commonwealth and how they strengthen wages and benefits for workers. An employee of the Neshannock Township road department, Thompson has been a member of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2902 for 41 years.
"I'm a strong union person, too," he said, noting that there has been a downsizing of the number of labor unions as a whole, "and strong unions raise wages an benefits for everybody."
"Since we have lost union density, I think it has hurt workers," Thompson said. "For the Democratic party, unionization and the ability of workers to do collective bargaining is at the core."
