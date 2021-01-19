Embracing the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris theme of "build back better," local Democrats are teaming up with the United Way of Lawrence County on its "Gutchies" drive.
The initiative seeks donations of underwear, socks, hats or gloves, and it continues through the end of March. Anyone wishing to donate may drop items in the box on the porch of the United Way office, 223 N. Mercer St. or at the office of state Rep. Chris Sainato at 20 S. Mercer St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.