Democrats' 2018 Trump Country hero faces hard political path

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., speaks during a rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Community College of Beaver County, in Monaca, Pa. Lamb's district may all but disappear or, at the very least, become more hostile in redistricting before the next election. Meanwhile, he has said he will consider running for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat in 2022.