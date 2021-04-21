Democratic lawmakers push for more action on police reform

By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
One day after a Minnesota jury convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin of the murder of George Floyd, State Rep. Jordan Harris, D-Philadelphia, a leader of the House Black Legislative Caucus made it clear there is more work that needs to be done to reform policing in Pennsylvania.
Democrats have introduced a variety of police reform bills to build on reforms passed last summer, but Republicans who control the majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly haven’t made moving any of the bills a priority.
Harris said that Chauvin’s conviction has inspired a widespread sense of relief, in large measure because so many people were uncertain the police officer would be convicted despite video of his actions.
“Black folks didn't think that this would happen. You know what I mean? When you're sitting at a stoplight, you know it's gonna change green. When it turns green, you're not like, ‘Oh, my God, it changed green.’ Now then, if that thing turned purple, then you’d be like, ‘What in the hell happened?’ That's how black folks feel” seeing Chauvin convicted.
There are numerous examples of cases where police officers used deadly force without being held accountable and even as the American public was waiting for the Chauvin verdict, police officers in Columbus, Ohio, killed a 16-year-old Black girl who’d summoned police because other girls were fighting outside her home, he said.
“I don't care how many trainings you go through, how many workshops you go through, if you don't look at me and see my humanity, and look at a young Black girl, or look at a 13-year-old Black boy and see their humanity, there's no training you can do, which is why those folks do not need to be on the police force,” Harris said.
Harris was one of the group of lawmakers who briefly stopped a House session last summer by protesting on the floor of the House chamber to call for police reform. In the wake of that move, the state passed Act 57 which requires police agencies to document when officers are fired over misconduct allegations and requires police departments to check a state database of those records before hiring new officers.
That database has not yet launched but Act 57 mandates that it be in place by July 14.
Harris said lawmakers are working to build support for additional reforms.
"This is about people having a will to actually address the issue," he said.
Last June, the state Senate unanimously passed a chokehold ban inspired by George Floyd’s death, but the measure died in the state House.
State Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, has reintroduced the proposed chokehold ban this legislative session. Legislation to ban chokeholds has been introduced in the House, as well.
It’s one of at least nine police reform bills introduced by Democrats in the House or Senate.
Others include:
— House Bill 533, introduced by state Rep. Austin Davis, D-Allegheny County, would create Citizen Review Boards to investigate allegations of police misconduct;
— House 676, introduced by state Rep. Brian Sims, D-Philadelphia, would require that all incidents involving the use of deadly force by police would be investigated by special prosecutors rather than the county district attorney;
— Senate Bill 45, introduced by state Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-Philadelphia, would provide new guidelines on the use of force by police.
Representatives of legislative leaders offered no clear timeline on when additional police reform bills might move at the state Capitol.
“The health and safety of the people of the Commonwealth is at the heart of all legislation we consider and is not a reactionary effort,” said Erica Wright, a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County.
Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County, said that in addition to Act 57, the General Assembly also passed Act 59 in 2020, which established new requirements for mental health screening of police officers and mandates training in de-escalation tactics.
Monday, state Rep. Rob Kauffman, R-Franklin County announced plans for legislation that would create Policing Practice Sentinel Teams that “would be responsible for collecting data and background regarding any critical events involving police officer use of forces," he said.
The proposal "holds the promise of improving policing practices not only in the face of today’s challenges, but also in response to unknown and unpredictable challenges that may arise in the future," Kauffman, the chairman of the House judiciary committee, said in a memo explaining the concept. That legislation has not yet been introduced.
