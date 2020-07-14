Democrat lawmakers sue to save mail-in voting changes

HARRISBURG — Changes to mail-in voting sought by the President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign would amount to voter suppression, particularly as more Pennsylvanians may seek to vote without physically going to polls due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, a group of state Democratic lawmakers said Monday.
“Trump’s litigation seeks to suppress voting in a number of ways,” said state Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, the vice chair of the state Democratic Party.
Street and 14 other Democratic candidates, filed a lawsuit Friday in state Commonwealth Court seeking to prevent the changes sought by Trump in his federal lawsuit.
There are three key points of contention in the administration lawsuit:
Republicans are seeking to get votes thrown out if the mail-in ballot isn’t in a secrecy envelope;
Republicans want the state to allow out-of-county poll watchers;
And Republicans are seeking to bar counties from offering drop boxes to accept mail-in ballots.
The move to seek to allow out-of-county poll watchers could be seen as an attempt to “intimidate voters,” and the move to bar the use of drop boxes would make it harder for people in densely-populated areas like Philadelphia to vote, especially, if counties reduce the number of polling locations due to the coronavirus pandemic, Street said.
In their lawsuit, Trump and other Republicans argue that they are trying to reduce the likelihood of fraud.
“Upending our entire election process and undermining ballot security through unmonitored by-mail voting is the single greatest threat to free and fair elections. To be free and fair, elections must be transparent and verifiable,” according to the lawsuit filed June 29 by the Trump campaign in U.S. District Court.
Four western Pennsylvania Republican members of Congress joined the lawsuit filed by the Trump adminIstration and the Republican National Committee — Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-11, Bellefonte; John Joyce, R-13, Altoona; Guy Reschenthaler, R-14, Pittsburgh; and Mike Kelly, R-16, Butler.
In their lawsuit, Trump and the Republican members of Congress argued that they were being elected by voters in more than one county, so the state shouldn’t limit poll watchers to serving in the counties where they live.
The limit makes it difficult for Republican candidates to find enough local poll watchers in places like Philadelphia, where most voters are Democrats, according to the Trump administration lawsuit.
“Arbitrarily restricting a registered voter from serving outside of the county of his or her residence …. results in an unconstitutional infringement on the fundamental right to vote, the guarantee of equal protection, and the right to participate in free and fair public elections,” the Trump administration asserted in the lawsuit.
Street said that mail in ballots are supposed to be enclosed in secrecy envelopes that are then inserted into the envelope that is mailed.
In Trump’s lawsuit, his attorneys argue that the ballots that are enclosed in the security envelope should not be counted “to ensure that the ballots are properly cast, kept secret, and not subject to fraud.”
Street said that there’s no reason to discard a ballot just because the voter decides they don’t care if the county workers see how they voted and opts to not use the secrecy envelope.
Eighteen counties set up drop boxes for people to deposit there mail-in ballots without using the postal service — Allegheny, Bedford, Bucks, Chester, Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Clinton, Crawford, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Luzerne, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Venango and York.
In Philadelphia, election officials worked with the election watchdog group the Committee of Seventy to operate a mobile drop box that was moved around the city for people to deposit their ballots, according to the Trump lawsuit.
In the lawsuit, the Trump campaign argued that drop boxes make it easier for people to commit fraud with mail-in ballots.
Allowing those counties to offer drop boxes when other counties weren’t doing so created an unfair situation for voters, according to the Trump lawsuit. “The lack of statewide standards governing the location of drop boxes and the subsequent use of a patchwork of ad-hoc rules that vary from county to county in a statewide election involving federal and state-wide candidates violates the equal protection clause,” according to the Trump lawsuit.
