A longtime deputy in the Lawrence County treasurer’s office was one of several county government employees who said goodbye and chose to retire at the end of the year.
Julie “JuJu” Natale DeLillo tendered her retirement resignation effective Dec. 31, 2019, after 12 years of working as Treasurer Richard L. Rapone’s chief deputy.
Her duties had basically been to run his office and act as his liaison when he was performing other duties, and to supervise four office employees, she said.
During her tenure in Rapone’s office, she also took over the planning of the Old Timers Day at Cascade Park when its former organizer, Helen I. Morgan, passed the torch to her five years ago.
DeLillo, 65, said that in her retirement, she intends to continue with leading the efforts for the event that has been a longstanding tradition. This year will mark the 114th year for the event that each September draws New Castle natives from as far away as California. A date for this year’s event has not yet been announced.
DeLillo attended the ceremony for county officials Jan. 6 when Rapone was sworn in for another four-year term of office. Attending a reception afterward, DeLillo said she is looking forward to being retired and traveling. Her husband, Donald “Dude” DeLillo, also retired Dec. 20, 2019, from the New Castle Area School District, where he worked as a custodian.
“We started a bucket list of things we want to do,” said DeLillo, who lives in the Croton district of New Castle. She added that they want to attend the 50th anniversary of the Kent State University shootings. They also are planning a trip to Walt Disney World in the spring, and they want to follow their four grandsons who play travel baseball.
“It’s been a pleasure serving the people of Lawrence County,” she said. “It really is all about public service. It’s been a pleasure working with Richard and the employees in the courthouse and the treasurer’s office.”
Rapone has appointed Melissa Ciallella as his chief deputy to succeed DeLillo. He has named his office worker, Angela Bulisco, as his second deputy.
He said he has looked upon DeLillo as a valued employee.
“Julie “Ju-Ju” has been very instrumental in helping me restore trust, respect and integrity to the Lawrence County treasurer’s office these past 12 years,” Rapone said. “Her willingness to lend her many talents, along with her undying loyalty to serve in my office and the taxpayers of our county is to be greatly commended.”
Rapone said he took choosing his first deputy very seriously when he was first elected, knowing what the county had just endured with the arrest of its former treasurer, Gary F. Felasco, for tax money that turned up missing. The state police filed charges against Felasco after the county hired a forensic auditor to peruse the accounts, and he was convicted.
Rapone said he knew “it would take someone extremely skilled and dedicated to superior customer service to assist me in making the county treasurer’s office an honorable office once again.
“Ju-Ju never made me regret that decision. She’s not only a phenomenal county employee that has a heart the size of Texas who will be deeply missed by many, but my dear friend whom I consider to be family. I wish her much health and happiness in her retirement. I will always be grateful for her employment, service and friendship.”
