If Chris Dottle gets his way, roller and dek hockey will be making a return to New Castle.
Dottle, who owns McBride Beer Distributor in Union Township, gave a presentation at Tuesday’s city council meeting about the dormant dek hockey rink along Phelps Way between the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center and Cunningham Park. The city owns the fenced-in rink, while the Lawrence County YMCA had been organizing leagues under a use agreement.
“It’s gotten forgotten and it’s a shame because it’s a good thing for the community,” Dottle said.
He pointed to the success of the Lawrence County Lightning hockey program as proof of that. Dek hockey, as opposed to being played on ice with skates, is played in an outdoor, flat surface rink. Flat shoes can be used by the players.
“It boggles me because hockey is growing in this community,” Dottle said. “If you look at the Lawrence County Lightning, they have over 200 players and staff involved. Hockey is growing in our community in every aspect, but this is failing.”
Dottle agreed to meet with councilmen Bryan Cameron and Patsy Cioppa — members of the parks and recreation committee — to take a look at the condition of the rink. The hope is Dottle can create a non-profit organization that would then have a use agreement with the city and then start creating leagues and have pickup games. He said the season typically ran from March until October under the YMCA, but pickup games could always be played on nice days in winter months.
“I’m not here to bash the Y,” he said. “I’m here for the future and the potential for what this rink has in our community and what it can do.”
Also at Tuesday’s caucus meeting, council decided to roll over a million dollars earmarked for paving in 2021 toward its 2022 paving budget. Had council not made that action, it would have tried to receive bids in a shortened timeline because asphalt mills close for the season in the fall.
Councilman Tim Fulkerson noted asphalt prices are 40 percent higher than in the early spring. Instead, a $1.6 million contract will be bid out for the 2022 paving in November, at which time council will also have a list of streets that will be worked on.
“If our numbers are correct, we would possibly be able to put out a bid for $1.6 million for November, which a lot of people would like to get coming out of the gate,” Fulkerson said. “I think we can get more bidders and better numbers.”
Council also is going to put out to bid for asbestos removal in the former Lincoln Garfield Elementary School on Long Avenue. The school is also set to be demolished, which is another bid that will go out. The entire project is being funded from the city’s stormwater system sale to the New Castle Sanitation Authority.
