Lee Silverman remembers when New Castle’s Jewish population was a vibrant one.
“Once upon a time, it was a large community,” he said, “and you’d ride down Highland Avenue and see the buildings (Temple Israel on Highland and Tifereth Israel just a block behind on Moody Avenue).”
But as the population declined, so did the number of worship sites. The two synagogues merged in 1997 to become Temple Hadar Israel, and the former Temple Israel building was closed.
On Dec. 31, 2017, Temple Hadar Israel also became history.
“We raise our children to go out into the world,” Silverman said, “then when they leave, you look around and say, ‘where did this all go?’”
Indeed, the buildings may have closed, but the impact of the congregations they housed lives on. Before locking the doors for the final time, leaders of Temple Hadar Israel formed a Legacy Fund, and each year since then it has given four $5,000 gifts to various nonprofit organizations.
Now in its fifth year, the fund has dispersed $100,000 with its most recent donations going to the Lawrence County YMCA, the Jewish Burial & Cemetery Association of Greater Pittsburgh, the Jewish Community Legacy Project and the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.
Silverman is one of four members of a subcommittee that makes recommendations to the Jewish Community Legacy Project, which administers the legacy fund. He is joined by Marcia Myers, Jonathan Solomon and chairman Sam Bernstine.
Others who have received donations over the years include Arise (formerly the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County), victims of the Tree of Life mass shooting in Pittsburgh and Oneness, a local initiative that aims to foster unity across all racial, ethnic, religious and economic backgrounds.
“Every year we look at the needs, and we try to look at the local, regional, national and international needs,” Bernstine said. “We try to make it a situation where we’re not only helping the Jewish community, but we’re also very sensitive about helping non-Jews people and organizations, and we try to balance that.”
Silverman is glad to see the money go to such purposes.
“That’s what it’s for, to give to somebody who could really use it,” he said. “The committee feels very strongly about that. Too many of us sit back and forget about it and get along with our day-to-day lives. But there are a lot of people out there who need some help.”
Myers agreed that it is not only gratifying to help, but also to feel connected to the community’s Jewish history.
“We’re grateful that year after year, for the last five years, we have been able to assist these other organizations,” she said, adding that although New Castle’s synagogues have closed, “there is still a connection for us, and we’re really happy about that.”
Bernstine seconded that observation.
“This is what I call a living legacy, because even though we don’t have the buildings,” he said, “we still have each other, and we try to practice the same principles outside the building as you talk about and worship inside the building.
“One of the biggest mitzvahs in Judaism is to help other people and give. That’s really what we’re trying to do here.”
This year’s recipients shared their appreciation for the gifts.
LAWRENCE COUNTY YMCA
“All of our donations go to subsidize our programming,” said Maria McKee, Y executive director. “We’re open to all, regardless of your ability to pay. So we greatly appreciated this donation.
“When we talk about Oneness, I feel it’s bringing us closer together as a community and shows an awareness that we are trying to be somewhere that everybody can go. It doesn’t matter your race, religion, age, gender — everybody is welcome. It makes me and the Y board feel good to know that other organizations are aware of what the Y does and that they want to help support our mission.”
JEWISH CEMETERY
& BURIAL ASSOCIATION
OF GREATER PITTSBURGH
Barry Rudel, executive director, praised Lawrence County’s two Jewish cemeteries, calling them “a reflection of the commitment that local leaders have toward the traditions of Judaism” and among “the finest-maintained cemeteries in western Pennsylvania.”
Those are attributes he doesn’t always see.
“The Jewish Cemetery and Burial Association of Greater Pittsburgh has worked with the valued New Castle cemetery committee over the last few years,” Rudel said, “and are most grateful for the way that the Temple Hadar Israel Endowment Fund cares about the needs of other cemeteries in the region that were not as planned-for and sound as the New Castle Jewish cemeteries.
“Those cemeteries,” he went on, “harken back to a bygone era when New Castle was at its peak, industrially and commercially, with the Jewish community being part and parcel of that. Even though now the Jewish community has diminished in size, it has not diminished in its commitment to Jewish values and to the greater community at large, and to the local needs of Lawrence County.”
YOUNGSTOWN AREA
JEWISH FEDERATION
Nicholas Bush, development and community relations manager, noted how the endowment fund gift not only helps the federation with local initiatives — such as the expansion and renovation of Heritage Manor in Youngstown (the region’s only Jewish nursing home), the Jewish day school Akiva Academy and programs that provide meals and health assessments to seniors — but also helps the organization have a global impact.
“Twenty-five percent of the money we raise actually goes overseas, so this money will actually help us impact Israel,” Bush said. “We actually did a big Ukraine campaign as well. We had staff go over and take 300 pounds of supplies to the border of Poland.
“This money will help us keep up our overseas efforts.”
JEWISH COMMUNITY
LEGACY PROJECT
The organization provides planning assistance to small congregations around the country, providing resources and helping those who face closure establish legacy funds such as Temple Hadar Israel’s. In a letter to Bernstine’s committee signed by board chair Leslie Dannin Rosenthal, president David I. Sarnat and senior vice president Noah Levine, the legacy project noted that this year’s donation from the local endowment fund will continue to support its work in western Pennsylvania.
It cited 12 communities it considers part of the Western PA Small Congregations Cohort, and noted that the Jewish congregations located there “may have aged, but they retain still the sweet vintage of their glorious history. JCLP is proud to be helping these congregation preserve this history while keeping alive the ‘spirit’ of this impressive regional community.”
Bernstine noted the the Jewish Community Legacy Project helped Temple Hadar Israel close its synagogue and set up the very endowment fund from which it is receiving a gift.”
“They are really the founding fathers of this all,” Bernstine said. “They are the ones who helped us put this plan in place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.