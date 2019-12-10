The doors of Temple Hadar Israel closed two years ago. Its heart, though, remains wide open.
For the second time since New Castle’s last synagogue became history on Dec. 31, 2017, its legacy endowment fund has blessed four organizations — including two local ones — with gifts of $5,000 each.
The Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County is one of those two, receiving the grant for the second straight year. The other is Oneness, an initiative that aims to foster unity across all racial, ethnic, religious and economic backgrounds.
Also receiving $5,000 each were the Youngstown Jewish Federation and the Pittsburgh-based Jewish Community Legacy Project.
In deciding what to do with the defunct synagogue’s financial assets, congregation president Sam Bernstine said, priority was given to ensuring that New Castle’s two Jewish cemeteries would be properly maintained for perpetuity.
The remaining funds were used to create a separate endowment fund — managed by the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh with recommendations from Bernstine and three other former Temple Hadar Israel members — that would benefit area organizations.
“We wanted to have a living legacy of Temple Hadar Israel,” Bernstine said, “and we didn’t feel it had to be just about Judaism because the community of New Castle has always been good to the Jewish people. So we wanted to look for opportunities to give back in the local Lawrence County community.
“In addition to that, we would also consider at times helping Jewish organizations either locally, regionally, nationally or even globally.”
Bernstine is joined on the local panel by Marsha Myers, Jonathan Solomon and Lee Silverman. Their recommendations for endowment are forwarded to the fund managers in Pittsburgh for approval, “but they’ve pretty much said to me that as long as we’re in existence and close to the situation, they’re going to just rubber stamp 99 and a half percent of what we recommend,” Bernstine said.
CRISIS SHELTER
“It seems like in today’s world the family structure continues to deteriorate or struggle,” Bernstine said. “In the Jewish faith, family — just like in a lot of other religions — is really an important concept. Everyone talks about Jewish High Holidays, but the Sabbath — which is every Friday, sundown to Saturday at sundown — is really our most important and holy holiday, and it’s on a weekly basis.
“And the reason is because you bring the whole family together for a Sabbath meal and a service and everything else. So we’re pretty focused on trying to support families and keep families together. That’s one of the reasons I think that the Crisis Shelter has been so important to us.”
Debbie Hennon, executive director of the shelter, called Temple Hadar Israel’s determination to help the community despite the closing of its synagogue “extra special.”
“The fact that they want to keep their community alive and keep it going and doing what nonprofits need, which is financial support, in light of everything they’ve gone through, it’s just such a blessing and I am so thankful for it,” she said,
“They’re giving away instead of trying to protect themselves to make sure the community thrives — it’s so selfless and so important.”
ONENESS
Oneness, the initiative spearheaded by Michele Perleman and a team of local leaders and residents of various backgrounds, held its inaugural outreach in March. Plans for a second spring event already are in the works.
Bernstine referenced the October 2018 attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and the response of Oneness organizers as a compelling reason to support the organization.
After that attack, “there was a catalyst for people to feel the need to do something in New Castle to try to bring people together of all religions and diversities and different beliefs,” he said. “Oneness is focused on diversity and being inclusive and trying to respect each other, not only for our similarities, but for our differences. So we felt they certainly needed funds to expand the effort there.
“When we have our services, in order for us to have a minyan — which is a legitimate service where you have 10 practicing Jewish people in the service — we’ve always called that a community of prayer. So I see Oneness as living that spirit and it’s kind of a continuation of community.”
Michele Perelman, who said she was speaking on behalf of the Oneness committee members and the community, noted that the group is “extremely grateful” for the generosity of the Temple Hadar Israel foundation.
“The funds from this most kind donation,” she said, “coupled with donations by other foundations, organizations and individuals, will be used throughout the coming year to create free programs and events promoting the mission of Oneness.”
That mission includes the second free family event scheduled for March 29, 2020, at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. The theme is “Promoting Unity through the Eyes of Our Children”
YOUNGSTOWN JEWISH FEDERATION
Although the remnant of Temple Hadar Israel is aligned with the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh, Bernstine calls the federation’s Youngstown counterpart “the best-kept secret in western Pennsylvania or New Castle.”
In addition to being only a half hour away, he said, the Youngstown federation provides “womb to tomb” services such as child care, Jewish education, a nursing home/assisted living facility and Jewish Community Center. It is also the umbrella agency for three synagogues.
“Some of our members, including myself, have become congregational members of synagogues over there, so we practice our faith over there,” Bernstine said. “It provides us with a tremendous range of resources that is relatively close. We felt because of their acceptance of us and reaching out to us (as the New Castle synagogue prepared to close), this would be a way as a small token of appreciation to give back to them; to say thank you.”
JEWISH COMMUNITYLEGACY PROJECT
Bernstine said the goal of the Atlanta-based JCLP “is to work with small congregations who are struggling and who need a plan, not to necessarily to end their synagogue or temple, but a plan on how to manage for the future with their legacy.”
“What they were able to instill in me and my congregation was, even if your building closes, you can continue to have a living legacy,” he said. “Through these donations, that’s just one example of a living legacy.
“Why it’s so important to donate to them is they don’t charge for their services, but they try to raise donations and funds from other congregations or other endowments, other donors, so that they can do for other congregations what they’ve done for the New Castle congregation.”
The lesson Bernstine learned from the JCLP is that a congregation’s traditions and memories don’t have to be forgotten just because its building has closed.
“One of the ways to keep them alive is to establish some type of living legacy so that you can still be active and do things to help others. That’s really what we’re all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.