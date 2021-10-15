STILL INVOLVED The Temple Hadar Israel Board is located within the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.…

Temple Hadar Israel is no more.

But neither is it dead, its former president says.

The synagogue — New Castle’s last — closed on Dec. 31, 2017, but before it did, it established what Sam Bernstine calls a Living Legacy. That took the form of an endowment fund that, for the fourth year in a row, has made four $5,000 donations to area nonprofits.

The endowment fund is administered by the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, which receives recommendations from a local board. Bernstine is president of that board.

“Legacy sounds like people are deceased and everything’s gone and over,” Bernstine said. “But I call it a Living Legacy because what we’re trying to do is model the right behavior, not just for Judaism, but for society.

“Youth who are coming up who practice their faith in a different way and don’t necessarily see it as going to a structure with brick and mortar, we’re trying to model the appropriate behavior so that the youth see that and understand that and, from a humanistic standpoint, they pick those behaviors up, Then they exhibit those behaviors in life and it continues on from one generation to another.”

This year’s grant recipients are Arise (formerly the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County), the Jewish Cemetery and Burial Association of Greater Pittsburgh, the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation and the Jewish Community Legacy Project.

Overall, the Temple Hadar Israel Endowment fund has made $80,000 in donations since the synagogue closed.

“I think we’re blessed,” Bernstine said. “We had these intentions in mind, but we never really clearly envisioned how impactful we might be and how many people we could end up helping.

“The other thing is, if you look across the board, we’re helping people locally, regionally, nationally and even globally with the outreach of who we’re giving funds to. That is special in my mind because we definitely want to remember where we came from and take care of people locally, but we also want to help regionally, nationally and globally. So far we’ve been able to do that.”

Another goal this year, Bernstine said, was to use the donations to touch the lives of multiple generations: children, middle-aged adults and senior citizens.

“In the last 18 to 20 months, everybody has been impacted in so many different ways,” he said. “I was looking at that and saying, ‘How can we try to impact in a positive way all those different generations?’

“I wanted the funds this year — regardless of what organizations they went to — to go across those three generations.

Following is a brief look at each of the 2021 recipients.

ARISE

In her request to the endowment fund, Executive Director Deborah Hennon cited Arise’s efforts to “improve our services designed to help identify, provide assistance to and stop violence in our community through the awareness and therapy services directred to children, especially school age.”

“We are working today on a means to provide quality technology-proven games and information to our young people, which will highlight what we teach, days, months and even years after we have been there,” Hennon wrote. “The repetition is critical to making our messages stick.”

That hit home with Bernstine and the fund board.

“Our funds are going to be geared on helping students in school systems,” Bernstine said. “That’s something we hadn’t focused on much in the past. So I thought that was a real good fit.

“Now obviously, if you’re doing that for students, that’s going to impact the entire family and other generations as well.”

JEWISH CEMETERY AND

BURIAL ASSOCIATION

The association assumes maintenance for Jewish cemeteries that have no connection to any functioning synagogue or organization, and no funds to pay for such maintenance. In its request for funding, it noted that it incurs annual expenses of $2,760 to keep up four such cemeteries.

It also was seeking funds to help pay for a stone to mark the currently unmarked graves of 40 children in Pittsburgh’s Beth Abraham Cemetery.

New Castle has two Jewish cemeteries, and a separate endowment fund keeps them under local management for the time being.

“We just kind of want to hold on and maintain that personal touch and responsibility to those cemeteries,” the 65-year-old Bernstine said. “In time, none of us will be here and, frankly, that day is coming sooner versus later given our ages. So we want to work closely with this organization, and they’ve already agreed to take it over and assume all responsibilities.”

YOUNGSTOWN AREA

JEWISH FEDERATION

The federation also fits the endowment board’s vision of providing help for multiple generations. Among its services, the federation offers two senior citizens facilities — Heritage Manor and Levy Gardens — and an early learning center.

“This funding,” Development and Community Relations Manager Nicholas Bush said, “will ensure toddlers continue to learn how to swim and grow in their skills in the ELC, that older adults will continue to have access to a free meal program, and that seniors will receive better health outcomes at Levy Gardens and Heritage Manor.”

Bernstine noted that many former members of Temple Hadar Israel now worship at one of Youngstown’s two synagogues, and that the federation provides “a support system … from youth all the way up through seniors citizens, and families in between,”

JEWISH COMMUNITY

LEGACY PROJECT

The project “provides planning assistance to small congregations around the country,” its funding request says, noting that most of these congregations are “at the upper end of the age spectrum, 50 years and older.”

“What we’re trying to do there is to do the same thing that we did in New Castle, where we’ve helped synagogues not necessarily that are closing, but are in different phases of their life,” said Bernstine, who is on the project board. “We help them with planning and support so that helps them maintain their current synagogue and plan for the future.”

It’s Bernstine’s hope that when synagogues do reach the end of their lives, they will follow in the footsteps of Temple Hadar Israel’s living legacy.

“As I work with this Jewish Community Legacy Project and the board, we think the model here in New Castle is a model that other synagogues and other temples and other organizations should think about when they close, if they’re fortunate enough to have many remaining funds,” he said.

“Oftentimes, the funds get rolled in one time to one person or one organization, and that’s fine, that’s a personal choice. But we think that it’s more impactful and long term it serves more people in society.”

