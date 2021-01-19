DeFoor becomes state's first Black row office holder

Timothy DeFoor took the oath of office as auditor general Tuesday, pledging to operate in a non-partisan fashion while seeking to ensure that tax dollars are used efficiently and appropriately.
DeFoor, a Republican, is the first Black person elected to statewide office in Pennsylvania.
"Accountability, integrity and transparency are what Pennsylvania taxpayers expect and deserve from their government in Harrisburg, and that's exactly what I'll deliver," DeFoor said. "I will work hard to ensure our citizens that their hard-earned tax dollars are being used and spent appropriately," he said.
DeFoor said his first order of business will be to review the way the Wolf Administration determined which businesses could remain open during the early days of the state’s economic shutdown put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
DeFoor said he has no plan to order any sort of audit examining the state’s handling of the 2020 election despite repeated but unfounded claims by President Donald Trump of fraud. The Department of State has announced plans to do its own audit of the election. Legislative leaders in both chambers of the General Assembly have indicated they plan to re-examine how the state handled the election and eight members of Congress from Pennsylvania objected to counting the state’s electoral college votes.
DeFoor said that since he was elected in November, he’d be concerned that there’d be the potential appearance of a conflict of interest if he conducted an audit of that election.
Rather, DeFoor said he plans focus on the state’s handling of the COVID pandemic, including the economic shutdown and the waivers award to allow some businesses to remain open.
“The first audit is probably going to be to complete the waiver audit,” DeFoor told reporters moments after taking the oath of office. “I can tell you right now there are going to be several other COVID-related audits, as well. Those are at the top of the list,” he said.
DeFoor was one of two Republicans sworn into row offices Tuesday. Treasurer Stacy Garrity also took the oath of office. DeFoor replaced former Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, a Democrat, who couldn’t run for re-election due to a term limit after serving eight years. Garrity defeated incumbent Joe Torsella, also a Democrat.
Incumbent Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, was also sworn in to begin serving his second term in office.
All three ceremonies took place away from the state Capitol which is closed due to security concerns related to threats against state capitols.
Outgoing auditor general Eugene DePasquale joined DeFoor at his swearing-in ceremony and said he’d left DeFoor a note, a plaque reading “In God We Trust. All Others, We Audit,” and his personal cell phone number in case the new auditor general wants to talk about the job.
“If everyone is a little upset with you, then you’re doing the job,” DePasquale said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.