PITTSBURGH (AP) — The attorney for a woman charged with homicide and kidnapping in the 2019 death of a toddler in western Pennsylvania is asking a judge to bar prosecutors from using video showing her talking to a police officer who was searching for the missing child.
Allegheny County prosecutors on Monday released police bodycam video showing 27-year-old Sharena Nancy talking to a Penn Hills officer who stopped her and questioned her about the whereabouts of Nalani Johnson. The Tribune-Review reports that the video shows Nancy repeatedly denying any knowledge of a child and saying “it’s a misunderstanding.”
Defense attorney Anthony DeLuca argues that the statements made by his client when she was pulled over violated her constitutional rights. Prosecutors, however, said they fall under a public safety exception to the Miranda warning requirement because police were searching for the missing youngster at the time.
“They were motivated solely by the safety of the child,” Deputy District Attorney Jennifer DiGiovanni said, arguing that the officer “had every right as an officer to ask those few pointed questions focused on the safety of Nalani Johnson — ‘Where’s the baby?’”
The child’s father told authorities that Nancy, with whom he had been romantically involved, drove off with the toddler in Penn Hills. The body of the child, who was about to have her second birthday, was found four days later in an Indiana County park about 37 miles (60 kilometers) away.
After her arrest, authorities have said, Nancy alleged that the child’s father had sold her for $10,000 and she turned the toddler over to a woman in a roadside rendezvous, but authorities said there’s been no evidence to corroborate that account.
The judge is to rule later on the defense request.
