Decrease in production pushes gas prices over $3

From staff reports
With warmer weather appearing in the forecast and major winter storms seemingly in the rear-view mirror, more drivers could be out on the road.
While they’re out, however, they’ll be greeted with gas prices at or near $3 a gallon.
In New Castle, the average price for a gallon of gas checks in at $2.97, according to AAA, the lowest in western Pennsylvania. In Sharon, a gallon costs $3.07. The national average is $2.77, while in western Pennsylvania it’s up nine cents to $3.05.
Pump prices are increasing as refinery production is at an all-time low and crude oil prices surged by more than $2 a barrel to $66, the highest price in nearly two years. The jump in crude followed OPEC’s decision to minimally increase production in April.
With refinery utilization at a record low, gasoline supplies tightening, demand modestly increasing, and crude prices on the rise, prices are likely to remain this high.
Western Pennsylvania’s prices are 50 cents higher than at the beginning of the year. This week’s national average is nearly 40 cents more expensive compared to a year ago, which was right before state lockdowns. Every state average climbed by double-digits since February, resulting in one in 10 gas stations with pump prices at $3 a gallon or more.
