New Wilmington Borough police say a man found deceased on the Westminster College campus Sunday died either accidentally or of natural causes.
Police chief Eric Jewell reported that Donald Parshall, 81, of Shenango on the Green, was discovered around 2:40 p.m. by a college student who called 911. Parshall had been riding a motorized mobility scooter and was found with the vehicle on top of him at the bottom of a sloped sidewalk.
"It was an accidental or natural death, in what order we’re not certain," Jewell said, emphasizing there was no evidence of foul play and the man either had a medical episode and crashed, or his vehicle tipped over and he died.
Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Al DeCarbo said Parshall was found between Galbreath Hall and a pond area near a sidewalk, his vehicle overturned in the grass. He said Parshall routinely rode around the campus. A ruling on his death is pending information about his medical history.
DeCarbo said Parshall and his wife both are residents at the Shenango on the Green senior home.
Campus security and a local ambulance service also responded to the call. Campus faculty were alerted to the incident.
