Decades of doughnuts Local family marks 40 years as Dunkin franchise owners and continues to expand

There may not be a whole lot of dunkin’ going on at Dunkin.
That’s because the two items generally required for the process — doughnuts and hot coffee — have taken a back seat to other offerings, so much so that the chain founded seven decades ago as Dunkin Donuts last year dropped the latter word from its name.
Those changes are among the many witnessed by the family of Don and Annette Miller, Neshannock Township residents who bought their first of three New Castle franchises 40 years ago. Since then, they’ve expanded to seven locations — the latest opened in January in Meadville – and all three of the Millers’ daughters have joined them in running the company.
“When we first bought it, it was doughnuts, doughnuts, doughnuts,” Annette Miller, the company’s secretary/treasurer, said.
Now, added daughter Leanne Miller, CFO and director of development, the average for the market is from 58 percent to 60 percent beverage.
On top of that, “We barely sell any hot coffee now,” added youngest daughter Taylor Walters, director of human resources. “Now it’s all cold brew (a drink that takes 14 to 18 hours to prepare) and iced coffee.”
President Don Miller confirmed that not only did doughnuts comprise roughly 60 percent of sales back in 1980, but hot coffee also was king (although Annette noted that if you wanted decaf, you got instant Sanka).
“But as they added new products over the years — lattes were a big one for that -- the percent of beverage (sales) kept growing and growing,” he said, with Taylor adding that Dunkin now offers about 25 different drinks.”
DOING DOUGHNUTS
Both Don and Annette were raised in New Castle, and like so many young men of his time, when Don graduated from high school in the 1970s, he took a job with Rockwell’s Spring Division.
By then, though, the division’s days were numbered, and it ended up closing in 1982. Even before that, it began to lay off workers, and Don — as one of the newer employees — was among the first to go. His brother-in-law, who was involved in franchising with Medicine Shoppe, suggested the couple consider the idea as well.
Dunkin Donuts -- which had an existing store on Wilmington Road (the building now houses The Golden Wok) -- became available, and both Don and Annette (who was six months pregnant with Leanne) headed to Massachusetts for schooling.
The Millers’ first Dunkin Donuts was a true family business, as all three daughters spent time there with their parents, first as children and later as helpers and employees.
“We were there all the time,” said middle daughter Randi Griffith, now director of marketing and guest relations.
Don and Annette recalled having a crib, a playpen and a walker in the early days, and Leanne remembered “we had a customer who made us a little baby rolling pin, and we used to make our own doughnuts when we were little.”
Still, memories among the MIllers’ daughters differ somewhat.
“If you would have asked me when I was 16 or 18 years old if I would be doing this for the rest of my life,” Leanne said, “I’d have thought you were crazy because by that point, I probably didn’t want anything to do with it at all.”
Annette recalled a delivery van that was used to deliver doughnuts to 72 convenience stores, and added that “Leanne wouldn’t have been caught dead in that van.”
By time time Taylor was in high school, though, being a part of Dunkin had become kind of cool.
“By then, the franchise was huge,” she said. “Everybody knew about Dunkin, so everybody thought it was awesome that we owned Dunkins.”
A HOLE NEW APPROACH
Much had changed between Leanne’s and Randi’s Dunkin childhoods and that of their younger sister.
The biggest thing was that while each Dunkin store originally made doughnuts by hand -- “a thousand dozen a day,” Don said -- technology eventually changed that process.
“Because of that evolution in the business, (Taylor) never had to make doughnuts,” Don siad. “Leanne could. She could make doughnuts, finish doughnuts, deliver doughnuts.”
And whereas Leanne and Randi started working in the store at ages 12 and 11, respectively, Taylor was well into high school and “came in like a regular retail employee,” Randi explained. “We were already working in the stores when she was born, and when she was older, we already had started managing.
“We had two stores at the time (the second was a former Mr. Donut located at the corner of East Falls and North Mill streets), and we each managed a store.”
Eventually, the Millers added a third New Castle store, in Shenango Township. Don actually had wanted to open there almost from the time he’d bought the first store, with his eye on a former gas station at Lawrence Village Plaza (a site now occupied by Hugger Mugger). A company rep, though, told him no.
Moreover, the Millers were friends with the Mays, who had the city’s other family-owned doughnut shop, which at the time was located on East Washington Street. Out of respect for the Mays, the Millers shelved any further ideas about locating in Shenango.
The Mays, though, sold their store in 2009, and although Tim May eventually bought it back five years later, the Millers used the interim to pursue and finally open a Shenango location adjacent to the township fire department in 2014.
Ultimately, it was an opening that prompted Dunkin to later declare the Lawrence County market “saturated,” forcing the Millers to look elsewhere if they wished to continue expanding DALRT, the name they had given their company using the first initials of each parent and all three daughters.
That opportunity came in 2017.
MOVIN’ ON UP
In the early 2000s, Dunkin presented franchise owners with the opportunity to buy territories, on the condition that they develop a certain number of stores within five years.
With Lawrence County “saturated” and an investor group swooping in to buy the area around it, the Millers suddenly were boxed in. However, in 2017, the Erie area opened up, and the Millers grabbed it.
“There was some hesitation about expanding at the time,” Randi said. “We were excited about the opportunity, because it was really going to be the only opportunity for us to be able to continue to grow, but there definitely were some nerves, too.”
“It’s one thing,” Don noted, “to know your community and the trademark and everything. It’s another to go to a whole other town and start all over again.”
Ultimately, the Millers forged ahead. They purchased two existing stories in Erie, then built new locations in Grove City and Meadville. Leanne also is working to bring stores to Edinboro and Millcreek Township in Erie County.
And while the Millers’ lineup of stores expands, so does their family -- both literally (Taylor is expecting her third child and Don and Annette’s fourth grandchild in May) and figuratively.
“Because this is a family business, our employees really become family,” Taylor said. “We have a lot of multi-unit leaders who are just part of our family now. Our district manager has been with us six years now; she could be another sister.”
Don has enjoyed the ability to hire high school kids, who have stayed on all the way through college. “To see them building their lives is rewarding,” he said.
“We’ve watched lots of people turn their lives around,” Taylor continued, “buy cars and pay for college.”
Speaking of college, DALRT this year instituted a scholarship fund through the Lawrence County Community Foundation for which any employee may apply. That’s in addition to such events as Christmas parties and summer picnics for employees, who now number approximately 175.
Another new addition to the DALRT family is the Dunkin Go-Out, a mobile unit that enables Dunkin stores to sell on site at community events. It also is available for hire for vendor, private and catering events.
The Millers were the first franchisees in the country to get one.
It’s all a far cry from the 1980s, which were not only the days of dominance for doughnuts and hot coffee, but also a time when each Dunkin Donuts was required to be open 24/7.
“We’ve had some very special people working for us from the start,” Don said. “If not for some of our long-time employees, we would not have been able to have had a normal life. We are very thankful for each one of them.”
