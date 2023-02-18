Oneness returns April 30, bringing with it a Lawrence County native with a singular achievement.
Debra McCloskey Todd, an Ellwood City native and the first woman to become chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, will be the main speaker for the event, which is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. It is a free, family-friendly event open to the entire community.
Todd, according to a news release from Oneness organizers, is “a role model for girls and young women all over Lawrence County, and anyone who comes from the county.”
Oneness celebrates the local community and honors its diversity by coming together through free programs, events, actions and conversations. Its purpose is to “create a positive atmosphere where we as neighbors communicate and learn from each other.”
Toward that end, Oneness presents an annual unity program at which Todd will be this year’s speaker. The program also includes family projects and the recognition of county residents and natives who have gone on to create successful life stories, either locally or beyond county borders. The list of this year’s honorees has yet to be announced.
Todd, though, certainly qualifies to be among their ranks.
The 1975 Lincoln High School graduate earned a bachelor of arts degree in 1979 from Chatham University, later serving on the Law Review in 1982 at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, where she earned her Juris Doctorate. She was awarded a Master of Laws from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2004.
She was a litigation attorney for U.S. Steel from 1982 to 1987, had a private law practice from 1987 to 1999 and was elected to the Pennsylvania Superior Court in 1999.
Eight years later, she was elected as a justice on the state Supreme Court, and won retention in 2017. She became chief justice in October following the death of former Chief Justice Max Baer.
Todd will be the speaker at the third annual Oneness event. A combined total of more than 1,200 people has attended the first two events.
Oneness also sponsors or takes part in various other community events throughout the year, including women’s and men’s nights of dinner and conversation, the Hometown Holiday Parade, YMCA Day community events, a story teller coffee and dessert event in conjunction with the New Castle Public Library. These and other projects and events aim “to build bridges that will strengthen our community relationships and bring our community together.”
