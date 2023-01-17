The installation ceremony for the first woman chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will be Friday.
The ceremony for the Justice Debra McCloskey Todd will be at 3 p.m. in the grand ballroom of the Omni William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh. Reservations for the ceremony have been sold out.
The Lincoln High School graduate became the chief justice on Oct. 1, following the Sept. 30 death of former Chief Justice David Max Baer at 74.
She graduated from Chatham College in 1979 then obtained degrees from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law in 1982 and from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2004.
She served as a litigation attorney for U.S. Steel Corp. from 1982 to 1987, had a private law practice from 1987 to 1999, was elected judge of the Pennsylvania Superior Court in 1999 and was elected a justice of the Supreme Court in 2007. She was retained in 2017.
Todd is the most tenured member of the state Supreme Court.
Family and friends of Todd will attend the ceremony, including county Commissioners Dan Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel.
In 2019, the Ellwood City Area Historical Society honored Todd for her achievements and commitment to Ellwood City with a banquet in her honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.