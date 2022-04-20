Debbie DeBlasio has always had a heart for the New Castle Area School District.
But after 39 years and seven months as a teacher, then assistant to the superintendent and finally claiming the top job in the district, she has decided it's time to leave the district to the younger generation.
The district's superintendent announced her retirement, effective June 30, calling it quits one year short of the expiration of her contract.
The school board voted 8-0 at its regular meeting Tuesday to accept her retirement letter. Member Tracey Rankin did not attend or participate in the meeting.
DeBlasio had been a teacher in the district for 31 years before she became assistant to the superintendent, a position she held for four years. She was appointed interim superintendent on July 1, 2018, and that October assumed the permanent title, becoming the first woman in district history to hold the position.
DeBlasio, 63, under her retirement terms will receive a retirement benefit of $45,000 payable over three years and all other retirement benefits that are in her employment contract.
"I originally was under contract for five years, but after bringing the district through COVID when it hit, it was an extra strain that I didn't expect," she said. During the past year, one of her children, Mary Rose DeBlasio Fleo, was married, and her son, Rick, is getting married in July.
"I'm looking forward to having some time off, and very soon to having grandchildren," she said in a phone conversation Wednesday. "It's time for me to move on and let the younger generation carry the torch to continue the education of our students and help make them lifelong learners."
She and her husband, Rick DeBlasio, live on New Castle's East Side.
School board President Gary Schooley publicly thanked DeBlasio for her years of service and commitment to the district and wished her well in her future and in spending time off with her family, enjoying life.
The school board members Wednesday listened to presentations from the Intermediate Unit IV and the Pennsylvania School Boards Association about how to conduct a search for a new superintendent.
"We will decide after that whether we want to reach out to either of them or try to do it on our own," he said, about finding a successor to the position.
"We need to make sure we get the best person and the best fit," he said. "It's why we're also looking for outside help. We may get a broader reach and more diverse ideas and about the future of the district," Schooley said.
