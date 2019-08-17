By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
There are a lot of big draws at the Lawrence County Fair — rides, food concessions, grandstand events and the showing of livestock and other animals.
But traditionally, spectators like to stroll through the exhibit buildings to see who won with their different entries. Sadly, for the past couple of years, the baked goods and other entries have been sparser than in the past decades. People generally are busier and don’t have time to bake or create.
And nowadays, there’s really no baked goods to see except the winners’ names and ribbons displayed, and the only foods to look at are the canned goods and jellies.
Deb Houston, home economics director at the fair, says there’s a reason for that.
“We don’t like to see fly-infested and moldy food at the end of the week and throw it in the dumpster, so we sell it off,” she said.
All of the baked goods are presumably taken to the fair pretty fresh out of people’s ovens, then they are sold immediately after judging, on a donation basis. The proceeds are used to fund improvements inside the exhibit buildings. The proceeds from the past two years have paid for the materials for new wooden shelves that the fair directors built, Houston said.
It’s always a novelty to see what the cakes and pies looked like before judging, and how they stack up against each other, especially the decorated cakes. The bakers in all of the food contests take great pains to bake and enter these competitions.
This year, five special baking contests were in the spotlight. One was the blue ribbon apple pie contest, won by Jane Yates of Neshannock Township.
The recipes for the winning Joseph’s Marketplace-sponsored chocolate cake and cookie/bar contests will be provided below.
Emily Horrell of New Castle entered the blue ribbon chocolate cake with her recipe for Hershey’s “Perfectly Chocolate” Cake. If you’re going to try the recipe, you’ll need to have some buttermilk on hand. Hers was deemed the best of four total entries.
Abby Dorr of Plain Grove won first place as the best of three contestants in the chocolate cookie contest for her recipe of Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies, which calls for chopped milk and dark chocolates.
Houston, who is in charge of the baking contests, said the winner of the bacon-lover’s contest made the best ice cream she’s ever tasted. That winner was Duke Whiting of New Wilmington, who made bacon ice cream — a vanilla ice cream containing bacon wrapped in caramel.
“It was that perfect mix of sweet and salty,” Houston said.
Second place in that contest, almost equally as good, was a chicken pate with bacon, onions and celery diced up, entered by Brandy Webb, Houston said. Third place was a fudge or cookie with bacon sprinkled on top.
The fair annually sponsors a special baking contest with a provided recipe, which this year was the same as last year — a Georgia Peach Pound Cake. That recipe was provided in the fair premium book and also was previously published in the New Castle News.
Houston said that contest, ironically, was entered by the most people this year.
“We didn’t change the recipe from last year to this year,” Houston said, noting that last year, none of the entrants did exceedingly well on that recipe, so the family wanted someone to try to perfect it this year.
The contest is sponsored by the Hites family in memory of their family member, Virginia Worrell.
“There were eight entrants, and four were exceptional,” she said. The best one was baked by Lindsey Vatter of Neshannock Township.
So for all of you chocolate lovers out there, here are the recipes for the blue ribbon cake and cookie entries this year. Happy baking, and if you have the time, patience and ingredients, you really should consider entering the contests yourselves next year.
It’s all in the spirit of competition.
Hershey’s ‘Perfectly Chocolate’ Chocolate Cake
(Emily Horrell)
2 cups white sugar
13/4 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
11/2 teaspoons baking powder
11/2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
2 large eggs
1 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup vegetable oil
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 cup boiling water
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour two 9-inch round baking pans.
Stir together flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt in large bowl.
Add eggs, milk, oil and vanilla, beat on medium speed of mixer for 2 minutes. Stir in boiling water. (The batter will be thin.)
Pour mixture into prepared pans and bake for 30 to 35 minutes.
Let cool in pan, run knife around edges and remove from pans.
Frosting:
1/2 cup butter, softened
2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa
3 cups powdered sugar
1/3 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla.
Combine butter and cocoa. Using an electric mixer, mix in powdered sugar, milk and vanilla until smooth.
Layer cake with frosting in between layers, then frost the entire outside of the cake.
The cake does not need to be refrigerated.
Abby’s Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies
(Abby Dorr)
1 cup butter
11/2 cups brown sugar, packed
1 large egg plus 1 egg yolk
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
21/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
6 ounces milk chocolate, chopped
6 ounces dark chocolate, chopped
Melt butter in heavy saucepan. Place brown sugar in a large bowl and pour melted butter over the sugar and stir to combine. Let stand 5 minutes.
Add egg and egg yolk to sugar mixture, stir to combine. Stir in vanilla.
Add flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt, and stir mixture until just combined.Then stir in chopped chocolate.
Drop by scoop onto prepared cookie sheet.
Bake at 375 degrees for 8 to 11 minutes or until the edges of the cookies are set.
(Debbie Wachter is a reporter for the New Castle News. Email her at dwachter@ncnewsonline.com) .
