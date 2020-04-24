Dealers: Resuming online car sales no solution

Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday paved the way for some car sales to resume in Pennsylvania.
But not all of them.
Wolf signed Senate Bill 841 that approves qualified Pennsylvania notaries public to perform remote online notarizations, which will allow auto dealerships to conducted limited car sales and leasing operations through online sales, as a notary is required to complete the transaction.
Auto dealerships may continue to remain open for certain activities, such as repairs to passenger and commercial vehicles and sales of auto parts, but in-person car sales or leases are still considered non-life sustaining and remain prohibited at this time.
Lanny Crivelli, owner of G.O. Crivelli, and Car Connection Superstore owner Michael Mansour poked holes in Wolf’s deal.
“All he did was as pacifier,” Crivelli said. “He had a lot of pressure from the Pennsylvania Automobile Association to open back up.”
Meanwhile, Mansour said “it’s useless.”
“It will eventually help,” Mansour continued. “Currently, it does nothing. It’s just one step in the right direction.”
While the measure allows auto sales, only those done online are permissible. A person looking to trade-in a car and buy a new one can do so, but not in person. That means no test drives or contact with a sales person on the floor.
“The problem with his digital auto sales, especially in the used car market, customers want to touch a used car,” Crivelli said. “I know I wouldn’t buy a used car without driving it.”
Crivelli continued, “In my opinion, there’s probably 10 percent of people in New Castle who would purchase a car without touching it, feeling it, driving it.”
The process for trade-ins includes sending photos and dealers relying on things like Kelly Blue Book to come up with appraisals.
“Some people keep a car like it’s brand new and some people beat it into the ground,” Crivelli said.
While dealers weren’t allowed to sell cars before Monday since Wolf’s non-life-sustaining business shutdown in March, service areas have been operational for things like oil changes and other maintenance fixes.
If a person brings their vehicle in to the service center, finds out the car needs more work done than it’s worth, Mansour — an executive director of the Pennsylvania Independent Deals Association — said he isn’t allowed under previous or current rules to take that person onto the showroom and sell them a new vehicle.
Another hangup is the need for notaries. Now, Wolf’s measure approves qualified Pennsylvania public to perform remote online notarizations.
“You have to be a digital notary,” Mansour said. “That’s great, but there’s no such thing.”
Both men didn’t hold back on criticism for the state government.
“All these hoops he (Wolf) wants us to jump through from now until May 8 are impossible,” Crivelli said.
Mansour said, “The state of Pennsylvania doesn’t work well with the little businessman. They never have.”
Attempts to reach representatives of local new car dealers Preston Auto Group and Phil Fitts Ford were unsuccessful.
