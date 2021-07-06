Deal reached over taxes on Hermitage Walmart

HERMITAGE — City, county and school property taxes on Walmart’s Hermitage store will be cut by 29.4 percent under a settlement reached with the city and school district. The settlement replaces an reassessment that would have lowered them by 41.4 percent.
The new assessment will cost the three local taxing bodies $90,000 a year in tax revenue.
Officials for the department store at 1275 N. Hermitage Road appealed its property assessment in 2019 and received a revised assessment, which lowered the assessed value on the building and 29-acre property to $1,991,150 from the original $3,398,250. The revised assessment was approved in December 2019 by the Mercer County commissioners, who also serve as the county board of assessment revisions.
In response, the city of Hermitage and Hermitage School District hired Anthony Giglio of Andrews and Price law firm in Pittsburgh to appeal the assessment, sharing the legal fees proportionately.
Walmart recently agreed to a settlement that set the assessed value at $2,400,000, and the school board and city commissioners each approved the settlement in June. Mercer County commissioners Chairman Matt McConnell said he expects the county commissioners will approve it as well.
Under the settlement, the school district will get $153,377 in taxes from Walmart this year. Walmart’s old tax bill would have been $217,172 and would have fallen to $127,143 under the 2019 reassessment. The city will get $14,070, down from $16,991 ($9,956 under the reassessment). Mercer County will get $56,760, down from $80,360 ($47,091).
If the 2019 reassessment had stuck, the three taxing bodies would have lost about $130,000 in annual tax revenue from Walmart but now will lose only $90,000.
The Hermitage Walmart was built in 2004. Mercer County’s last property reassessment was in 1972, but Pennsylvania law prevents sections of properties from being reassessed or spot assessments when a property is sold.
However, the common level ratio — a mathematical factor used to adjust modern property values to old assessment values — continues to change, based on a formula used by the state that helps determine an implied property value, McConnell said.
Several years ago the common level ratio for Mercer County was about three; now the ratio is about six. Even though the common level ratio would suggest the implied values have doubled, McConnell said that doesn’t necessarily mean the property values have doubled as well.
“With all of the moving parts, accuracy is not an exact science,” McConnell said.
If another reassessment were done, it would have to be county-wide — a project that could cost the county more than $4 million. Though he doesn’t see such a reassessment coming in the next year or two, McConnell said the state’s continued increase of the common level ratio could eventually necessitate a reassessment sometime in the future.
“With the common level ratio, the state kind of forces you into it,” McConnell said.
