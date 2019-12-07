Thursday was the deadline for Lawrence County candidates and others who spent money on campaign literature to file financial statements showing how much they spent and for what.
The cutoff was at 4 p.m. for the 30-day post-election filing.
Anyone filing after that is being assessed late fees, said Ed Allison, head of Lawrence County’s Department of Voter Services.
The fees are not levied by the county board of elections. Rather, the elections office assesses the filer $20 per day for the first six days the statements are late, and $10 for each day after the six days, he said.
County candidates not having filed by the close of Thursday were the unsuccessful commissioner candidate Tim Fulkerson and commissioner-elect Loretta Spielvogel.
Allison noted that all New Castle City Council candidates and mayor-elect Chris Frye had filed their statements on time, as did Commissioner Dan Vogler and Bob Del Signore and commissioner-elect Morgan Boyd.
Candidates for smaller races were allowed to initially file waivers with their petitions if they did not plan to spend more than $250 on their campaigns, but if they spent $250, they were still required to report it, Allison explained.
“If it’s less than that, they don’t have to report it,” he said.
He keeps the waivers all on file and does not check them unless someone challenges the amount the candidate spent, then his office will investigate it, he said.
