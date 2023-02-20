A state grant was awarded to Bessemer Borough to use on improvements to Bessemer Lake Park.
The borough received a $100,600 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The grant will be used to help pay for playground equipment in the park, as well as “vandal-proof” electric service and better parking areas.
The total cost of the project is $125,000.
Mayor the Rev. Nathan Leslie said the county and the borough will each pay $12,500 through American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Leslie added, during its meeting Monday, council approved a mutual police aid agreement with Pulaski Township.
This means Bessemer police will respond to calls from Pulaski police and vice versa. Jersey barriers were also purchased for the police’s new impounded vehicles lot.
During a special Jan. 26 meeting, council approved a down payment of $25,000 towards a new police vehicle, with the remaining amount to be paid off over the next four years.
