+3 UPDATE: Firefighters battle flames at vacant former motel For what was the fourth major fire in two weeks, city firefighters were called out around 3 …

Sunday wasn’t the first time fire had broken out in the vacant Days Inn hotel and banquet center downtown, which has been a haven for squatters the past several years.

In 2018, vagrants were staying inside what was known as the attached Centre Banquet Facility when the building caught fire, according to records from the New Castle Fire Department.

Since then, the ownership has changed hands, and a fire that ultimately destroyed the building Sunday resulted in firefighters being called out three times during the morning.

City firefighters first were called at 2:55 a.m. and arrived four minutes later to find the banquet center section of the hotel in heavy flames coming from two windows on the first floor, and heavy smoke and moderate fire on the second floor, according to Chief Mike Kobbe.

Firefighters entered the burning building and knocked down the first-floor fire and accessed the second floor, Kobbe said. “We called all our guys in to help.”

They ventilated the roof and got the fire out on both floors, and found an extension of the fire that had burned into the roof, he said, noting there was a partial collapse of the second floor into the first floor.

The firefighters left the scene at 5:45, only to be called back at 7:14 a.m. to smoldering areas, Kobbe said.

“It wasn’t a full-blown fire then,” he said. They put out the hot spots, then left again at 7:45.

When the fire department was called back a third time at 9:38, the firefighters arrived to find fire in the first floor and the north wall, which were different areas from where the first fire was, Kobbe reported.

“We had a lot of wind drive on the second fire, and it advanced more quickly,” he said, noting that the area was adjacent to the original fire. This time the fire had spread to the roof and was threatening collapse.

“Due to the partial floor collapse, we were reluctant to send our men inside,” Kobbe said. “They just contained the fire, and there was no saving anything at that point.”

The Shenango Area Fire District and the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted in fighting the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Story continues below video

The cause of fire was suspicious and is being investigated by New Castle police. The investigating officer was not available Monday.

According to county assessment office records, the building had been purchased for $100,000 on Jan. 3, 2021, by Bruce Reed of Beaver County, but had a total assessed value of $526,900.

The property possibly went through foreclosure, because, according to the fire department records, the actual owner is First National Bank, Kobbe said.

“Certainly the first, and we suspect the third fire were likely arson,” the fire chief said.

“We’re deeming it as suspicious.”

He said no clues were found on the first floor, and “there was nothing left to see on the third floor.”

He said there would have to be a more intensive investigation by law enforcement to sift through any rubble for the cause.

The utilities to the building had been turned off since the 2018 fire, Kobbe said.

“We’ve had people in there who didn’t belong in there,” he said, and for several years, people who were unhoused were squatting in the building.

“They keep finding their way back in,” he said.

The building was built in the mid-1980s as a hotel and banquet facility, which was the site of many dinners, receptions, dances and bingo. Its ownership has shifted hands a few times since then.

“When we entered, we found office cubicles and there was a heavy amount of fire that had extended into the roof. The building still had electric then and we disconnected it and it’s never been reconnected. That was suspected to have been arson,” Kobbe said. “With the number of squatters in there, we found multiple devices they were using as heat, which we considered at the time could potentially have caused it. The people involved then were on scene, but they took off and we never got to contact them again.”

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com