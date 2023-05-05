Never give up hope, and never give up praying.
That was the message delivered by the Rev. Mike Willmer at Thursday’s National Day of Prayer breakfast.
About 40 people attended the early morning buffet breakfast gathering at the Lawrence County YMCA, where Willmer, pastor of First Baptist Church, was the keynote speaker. The annual event brings people of all different faiths and walks of life together in memory of the late Tom Robinson, who served on the YMCA board of directors for more than 30 years.
Robinson had been a motivator for the Day of Prayer breakfasts.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance designated by Congress as the first Thursday of every May for people to turn to God in prayer and meditation. The president by law is to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day. This year’s theme, nationally, is from James 5:16, to pray fervently in righteousness and avail much.
However, Willmer chose to read from the book of Luke as the focus for his talk, about a widow who was seeking justice from an unrelenting and non-Christian judge in the Bible chapter of Luke 18:1-8. His point was that God is not an unchristian judge who is unrelenting or denies.
The group joined in the songs of praise that were performed by Scott Frederick, vocalist, and Dawn Mondry, keyboard and vocals, both of First Baptist Church. Mondry composed and performed the song, “from Death to Jesus.”
The invocation was delivered by William Flannery, vice president of the Y board and a Lawrence County assistant district attorney.
The welcome and introduction were by Mark Johnston, a Y board member, and Simonae Lyles, also a board member, gave the closing remarks.
William Kirker, associate pastor of Living Word Church in New Wilmington, was one of the guests attending the prayer event. He formerly served at St. Paul’s in Greenville, and he remembers there always having been a gathering in that town’s park for National Day of Prayer.
“It brought people together in that community,” he said.
When the pandemic hit, the gathering was curtailed. Now at the New Wilmington church, he is happy to see the Y observing the tradition.
He deems it important that the Y hosts a breakfast annually and he remembers Tom Robinson and his wife Barbara having been active in the community and with the City Rescue Mission. Thus, he felt motivated to attend the observance, he said and feels it’s important for the community to have a united front.
Kirker said that Willmer’s message is important, that “we don’t want to give up.
“Things (in the world) today aren’t great, but I get to the end of the book and we win,” Kirker said. “I just wanted to come out today and be part of this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.