Count Julius and Jimmy McCoy among the greatest to ever wear a Farrell High School basketball uniform.
The African American brothers, forever Farrell legends linked to the proud program’s prominent place in PIAA history, played for an even bigger legend during the 1950s: Coach Edward McCluskey.
If Julius and Jimmy McCoy were alive today, however, they would not join the chorus of critics calling for McCluskey’s name to be removed from the high school gymnasium. Nor would they relay stories similar to those of some Farrell players from the 1960s and 1970s, who said McCluskey used racial epithets and mentally and physically abused them.
At least that’s the opinion of someone who should know: Monique McCoy, daughter of Jimmy McCoy and niece of Julius McCoy. Monique McCoy is entering her 10th season as Obama Academy girls’ head basketball coach.
Weaned on the sport by her father and uncle, McCoy committed to memory the lessons learned from those men and anecdotes they shared.
“My dad and my uncle always spoke highly of Coach McCluskey ... even years after they had played for him,” she told The Herald. “They always held him in the highest esteem — ever! They really appreciated him as a coach.”
McCoy said allegations of racism and abuse against McCluskey surprised her.
“I’m sad to hear these allegations are just now coming out, and not earlier when Coach McCluskey might have been able to defend himself,” she said. “But I never heard — from either (her father or uncle) that they were physically or verbally abused by their coach — ever.
“When you hear the history of the Farrell Steelers, and how it’s such a rich history, and how they won this many championships, and how they just ran like a fine-oiled machine, and ... how they were just so disciplined in everything that they did, I’m proud that my family was able to be a part of that tradition that Coach McCluskey built.”
Julius McCoy scored 1,471 points during his scholastic career, including a 40-point performance. Those records held, until broken by Marsell Holden and Myron Lowe (newly named this past spring as Steelers’ skipper) in 2009 and 2002, respectively.
A slender, 6-foot-1, Julius McCoy forged Farrell to the first of the program’s seven state championships (1951-52); Jimmy literally followed in his brother’s footsteps. Though he did not score as much (976 career points), Jimmy bypassed his brother’s WPIAL tournament point total in 1955 (67, compared with Julius’ 61 in 1952).
Jimmy McCoy made his mark as a member of the 1953-54 state championship Steelers’ squad, then as part of the ‘54-55 fabled Farrell team that dealt Overbook High’s Wilt Chamberlain his lone scholastic loss. He also was part of Steelers’ squads that won 99 consecutive home games.
Later, the brothers starred at Michigan State and Marquette universities. Following an All-American career at Michigan State, Julius’ aspiring NBA career was short-circuited by racism.
After serving in the U.S. Army, Julius tried out for the NBA Hawks, which drafted him. He made the last cut but was let go, despite scoring 16 points in 10 minutes against Cliff Hagan, an NBA All-Star, according to a 2008 memorial tribute from Shenango Valley native Paul Frankovich.
“When he told me about being cut by the Hawks, he was almost in tears,” Frankovich stated. “I have never forgotten it.”
Frankovich dug into the story, with the help of several journalists, including late-Herald sports editor Johnny Pepe. They learned Ben Kerner, owner of the Hawks, was an avowed racist. Rumors were that Kerner would not have a Black player on his team.
Making matters worse, Kerner refused to let Julius sign with the Detroit Pistons, who wanted him knowing of his exploits at Michigan State.
Both Julius and Jimmy McCoy died at age 76 — Julius on April 4, 2008; Jimmy on Sept. 29, 2012.
