Serena Grata is coping with the unexpected loss of her mother in a generous way.
From her New Castle home, Grata grows plants, which she gives to strangers. Many of those strangers have turned into friends.
“My mom was such a giver,” the 34-year-old said. “You couldn’t put my mom and selfish in the same sentence. It makes me feel like my mom is still here.”
After Jody Caravella died on April 6, 2018, at age 47, Grata felt obligated to care for her mother’s 40 or so houseplants. She found it therapeutic.
“I was never a plant person, but when she passed, I wasn’t going to let them die,” Grata said. “I had a bunch of spider babies. My mom used to give them to her family and friends.”
Grata placed 20 young spider plants on the sidewalk with signs indicating they were free. The 2007 New Castle High School graduate also included inspirational quotes with the plants.
“People were really enjoying it and it gave me something to look forward to,” she said.
Grata then created a Facebook page in memory of her mom and to promote plant giveaway events.
“For the Love of Jody Plant Stand” has 247 friends. Grata hosts several events annually, including on Mother’s Day and her mother’s June 10 birthday.
“Every year, it has gotten bigger and bigger,” Grata said.
Caravella’s friend and former co-worker Cathy Audia, 65, of New Castle said Caravella was a genuinely good person and commended Grata.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Audia said. “Jody would be so proud of her and would’ve done the same thing.”
Cinnamon Clark, 36, of New Castle also applauded Grata for her kindness.
“She helped me when I lost my fiance in 2021,” said Clark, a server at Hito’s Restaurant in West Pittsburg. “I got a whole lot of houseplants. She mainly does this because of her mother — to heal. She’s just a sweet girl.”
Employed in housekeeping, Caravella and her husband, Michael, used to take four-wheeler rides from Mahoningtown to Beaver Falls. She would pick plants along the way and re-plant them at home.
Grata has grown her mother’s collection to about 100 houseplants; it takes about an hour to water them daily.
During the outdoor growing months, she grows sunflowers, morning glories, moon flowers, arrowheads and autumn joys all from seeds. Grata does this at her own expense.
“That’s the one thing I can do to honor her,” she said. “She was too pure for this world.”
Grata, who works as an ad inserter at West Penn Printing in New Castle, one day hopes to have a greenhouse for growing and selling plants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.