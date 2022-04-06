Union Township Tax Collector Doreen Vitullo will join the Lawrence County treasurer in allowing residents to pay property taxes in the county's outreach program, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27.
The outreach will be located in the Lakeview pavilion at Scotland Meadows Park, next to the pond.
Union Township residents also are able to pay their township taxes at that location. Any township resident who has questions may call (724) 656-8456.
The county's tax outreach program allows property owners to pay their taxes during the last few weeks of the discount period, which ends May 6.
Other remaining dates and locations for the tax outreach program before that date are below. County residents may pay their county property taxes at any of these sites:
•Thursday, April 7, Ellport Borough building, 9 to 11 a.m.
•April 12, Ellwood City Borough building, 525 Lawrence Ave., 9 a.m. to noon
•April 13, Plain Grove Township building, 1029 Plain Grove Road, 10 a.m. to noon
•April 19, Wayne Township building, 1418 Wampum Road, 10 a.m. to noon
•April 20, Shenango Township building, 1000 Willowbrook Road, 9 a.m. to noon
•April 21, Bessemer Borough building, 201 E. Poland Ave., 9 to 11 a.m.
•April 25, Hickory Township building, 2375 Eastbrook Road, 10 a.m. to noon
•April 26, Pulaski Township building, 1172 State Route 208, 9 a.m. to noon
•April 28, Slippery Rock Township building, 4334 U.S. Route 422, 9 a.m. to noon.
