One resident is taking the city to task over damaged and abandoned utility poles.
Dwayne Randall urged the city during the Jan. 17 caucus meeting to take some form of action on the poles.
“There’s 16 power poles — 16 — on Butler Avenue from the Sunoco going all the way to the Giant Eagle,” Randall said.
Randall said there are six are damaged or broken on Croton Avenue, including one that has been damaged at least twice in the last two years.
“I’ll tell you what it’s due to. It’s the tractor trailers coming up Croton Avenue,” he said. “When they come up by the City Rescue Mission and they go to make a right-hand turn, they wipe that pole out.”
Randall said there is also one such pole in particular located near the playground of the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center.
He said at the beginning of this school year the school had a fire evacuation drill where many walked by it.
“I’d know I’d sue the hell out of you if my kid got hurt if that pole got down,” Randall said.
Following the meeting, Councilman Eric Ritter said the power poles in the city are owned by different utility companies, with most owned by Verizon or Penn Power.
It is ultimately the responsibility of the utility companies to manage the poles, not the city.
However, Ritter said that doesn’t mean he doesn’t wants to do nothing about the poles and prefers council adopting an ordinance forcing utility companies to fix their poles in a certain time period.
Ritter has already worked with the county to help identify and fix burned out streetlights in the city.
Randall said he has talked to a few power companies, who tell him if a pole is damaged either by severe weather or a vehicle accident, the company’s first responsibility is to shut off the power at the power box.
He said a lot of times, utility companies simply build a new power pole, leaving the former one abandoned.
“Every time you drive up, there are these poles nobody takes out,” Randall said.
He said addressing these poles would be the first step to accomplish that endeavor, stating the damaged/abandoned poles in the city “look like hell.”
