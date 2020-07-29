The Dairy Queen in Neshannock Township is reopening Thursday morning after temporarily closing for cleaning.
The business at 1801 Wilmington Road had been closed, but is reopening at 11 a.m. Thursday for normal business hours. Signs in the windows said the business "decided to close for re-cleaning and re-assessment of CDC guidelines and procedures" due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the area. The temporary closing was out of caution.
Employees are wearing face shields or masks and social distancing markers are set up outside, according to information relayed from a senior leader at the franchise to a Dairy Queen corporate spokesperson. Workers are also wearing gloves or frequently washing their hands.
The Neshannock and Shenango township Dairy Queens are operated as independent franchises. Each is owned by a separate owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.