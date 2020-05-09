With schools and restaurants closed because of COVID-19, Lawrence County dairy farmers have been struggling with how the market for their product will be redistributed and revived.
The unexpected and sudden shift in product distribution — from schools and restaurants over to retail grocers and other stores — has resulted in an oversupply of milk being dumped, dairy farmers being paid less for their milk, and some farmers suffering such financial strain that it has them wondering if, or how, they will be able to recover.
The owners of two Lawrence County dairy farms have provided similar perspectives about where the bottleneck lies in getting their milk from the farm to the consumer. Meanwhile, their cows continue to produce milk, which luckily for both farms, is still being distributed for consumption by United Dairy of Martins Ferry, Ohio.
So far, neither farm has had to "dump" any milk.
The Sturgeon family owns a 400-acre tract in Perry Township that dates back to 1876. Tim Sturgeon and his three sons, Blane, Wade and Thad, are milking 130 Holstein cows on the farm that is in its seventh generation.
David Trotter, owner of TrotAcre Farm in North Beaver Township, is milking about 120 head of cows at his family's Guernsey farm that has drawn international attention. So far, the dairy where his milk is shipped twice a week has managed to put all of its product on store shelves.
With schools and restaurants still closed, the farmers are encouraging the public to buy more milk and dairy products from the grocery store coolers to keep the local farm industry afloat.
"Our day-to-day operations have not been affected from the standpoint of the cows' care," Thad Sturgeon explained. The suppliers are still supplying feed and for spring planting, seed and fertilizer are available; veterinarians are still able to go to the farm, and milk still being hauled away.
What's changed for them, and everyone, is the drastic cut in what their farm is paid for its milk.
"The efficiency of our food supply in this country is second to none," Thad said. "It's amazing how we have milk produced today that is processed and packaged and put onto someone's table in a matter of a couple of days."
But right now, the bottleneck is in the packaging and processing, he said. With schools and restaurants shutting down, specialty cheeses and cheese consumption altogether has dropped, and products such as yogurt, cottage cheese and butter also have dropped in demand, he said. Those products were in so much greater demand in the restaurant industry, and a lot more of them were being consumed in restaurants and schools than were bought grocery stores, he said.
"It's important to understand there is no shortage of food in this country, be it milk, dairy, beef, pork chicken," Thad emphasized. "Where the shortage is coming into play is that it's not being able to be processed because plants are being shut down for lack of help because the virus has affected them, all across the United States."
"Milk is a perishable good," he said. "We're seeing farmers having to dump milk. Fortunately we haven't been told to do that yet."
But the Sturgeons know of other farmers in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties, who have had to dispose of some of their quantities.
"There's just nowhere to go with it, and that's hard to take," Wade said. Because United Dairy sells to a lot of retailers, "they're OK for now, but each day is a new day in dealing with this."
And there's a reason why farmers are dumping their milk instead of just giving it away to people who need it, Tim Sturgeon explained. "One thing we cannot do as a farm is legally give away raw milk."
While there are farms that sell raw milk, they have to undergo a special inspection and must have a special license.
"We have neighbors who would like to buy it from us, but we cannot just sell it or give it away to someone," he said.
Thad Sturgeon pointed out that when milk goes from the farm to the dairy, it first must be inspected, go through a pasteurization process and be packaged and labeled to be sold, given away or donated. Such processing plants as United, Marburger, Schneiders and Turners are donating milk to food banks and giveaways to cut down on the waste and help feed the hungry, he said.
Where the farmer hurts now is what he is being paid for his product, the Sturgeon brothers and Trotter agreed.
The Sturgeons' herd produces 800 gallons of milk per day, and the amount they get paid this month will be for the milk produced last month, they explained.
"Going into May, we'll be getting about 35 percent less than what we have been getting paid in the past," Thad said. "So that's getting cut a third of the price."
Wade Sturgeon noted that the price is affected because more milk is being produced than is being consumed.
Trotter foresees that the milk prices paid to the farmer will continue to remain low until October. Previously, farm were paid 17 or cents a pound, or $17 $18 for 100 pounds (120 gallons) of milk, "and that's pretty much what it takes to pay bills," he said.
But since COVID-19, "we're at 13 cents a pound, now," he said. "That's a big drop on calves coming in. Every farm has a different amount for what it needs to pay bills."
"The outlook is not good for the dairy industry, not just in western Pennsylvania but all over," Thad Sturgeon said.
The last price cut came during the past three years when the farmers were selling their milk for below the cost of production.
"Quite honestly, 2019 was shaping up to look better," he said. "Not that we were getting rich, but we were able to have a business plan without the bleeding assets. Then the coronavirus hit, and now we see all commodity markets crashing — milk, corn, soybeans — and it's really going to be tough to survive this business atmosphere for the rest of 2020."
Wade noted that they will be able to tell more when the restrictions are lifted, "to see what phase this virus takes. If people get back to work and there's more of a normal, things will get better," he said.
One of the unknowns is what people's buying trends will be, once things do start opening up, Thad pointed out. "We know there will be lag time before we see the price trending back up from the lows we're in now. Everything now makes it hard to plan or to try to figure out where it's going throughout the rest of this year."
Trotter noted that dairy farmers, such as himself, meanwhile are working every day to take care of their cows that are producing safe, nutritious and wholesome milk.
Trotter noted that half of the nation's cheese and 60 percent of its butter goes to restaurants, and 7 percent of fluid milk is used in school nutrition programs, he said, and schools are using only a fraction of what they normally do with their street food distributions.
Because people now are preparing and eating most of their meals at home, demand for dairy products at the retail levels is increasing, he continued. The processing and packaging needs for non-retail dairy channels are highly specialized, so it has been difficult to quickly repurpose the products for retail use, he explained.
"We have been very fortunate," Trotter said of his family farm. United Dairy continues to take its milk every other day. From there, it goes to Walmart, which is a big customer, and other retail stores.
When other farms were getting cut back, Trotter called the company and said he has more cows coming on this spring, wondering whether to keep or sell them because he doesn't want to have to dump milk. He was assured that "things are good, and that United has been able to "find a home for" everything they are taking in, he said.
In addition to their dairy, Trotter's wife, Jill, runs a Guernsey milk ice cream business called Cowlicks in Bessemer. She had ordered the ingredients and made the ice cream for Grove City College, but when it shut down, she was left with large order of supplies, David Trotter explained. Thus, the Trotters opened the ice cream store early, at the window only, to continue to sell their product and so people in the community would have some enjoyment. That has since transitioned into people placing orders for pints and half-gallons, he said.
"We're hearing from so many people that they value local dairy farms," Trotter said. "The best thing you can do is keep enjoying your favorite dairy products, whether it's milk, cheese, yogurt or ice cream. Our 'ladies' will make more."
He encourages people to visit ChoosePADairy.com to learn more about buying local dairy products.
