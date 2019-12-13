District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
Municipal health violations charged the following:
•Derennen Gaines, of New Castle, gutters and downspouts violation.
•Brittany Phipot, of New Castle, failure to vacate violation.
•Elanies Estates LP, of New Castle, weeds-trees and ornamental shrubs violation.
•Danny Madula, of New Castle, sanitation-exterior property areas.
•Alton Henry, of New Castle, demolish rear porch.
•Mary Anderson, of Sugar Grove, failure to register rental property.
•Jean Ann Shaffer, of New Castle, chimneys and towers violation.
•Matthew Vogel, of New Castle, sanitation-exterior property areas.
•Dan Dailey, of New Castle, failure to vacate violation.
•Michael Pascarella, 57, of Hermitage, exterior paint violation.
•Ronald Benincase, of Roanoke, Tex., failure to cut weeds/grass and accessory structures violation.
•Daniel S. Soom, 55, of New Castle, stairways, decks, porches and balconies violation and exterior paint violation.
•Ray Ornelas, 60, of Butler, interior walls and ceilings violation and exterior paint violation.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Clinton L. Bradshaw, 43, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, operating vehicle without required insurance and driving without a license.
•Zachary Sherin, 20, of Ellwood City, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
State police charged the following:
•Howard A. Simmons, 44, of Wampum, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Abbigail Rebecca Simmons, 34, of Wampum, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Jennifer Anne Piascik, 24, of Akron, Ohio, two counts of driving under the influence.
•John M. Holliday Jr., 46, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with anti-littering/private property violation.
Common Pleas Court
Dominick Motto
Daniel Kromer — Following a guilty plea to indecent assault on person less that 13-years-old, the defendant was sentenced to probation for five years. He is to pay court costs and fees of $909.41.
Patrick Kerr Jr. — Following a guilty plea to driving with license suspended, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for 60 days, to be subject to electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,154.75 and fines of $500.
Joseph Serjack — Following a guilty plea to intent to possess a controlled substance, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 19 days to a maximum of 38 days with 38 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $826.25.
Derry Newton — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for two years, to be subject to electronic monitoring on house arrest for the first year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $7,154.25, fines of $2,500 and restitution of $129.25.
Jonathan Kruger — Following a guilty plea to harassment, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 9 days to a maximum of 12 months with 9 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,367.75.
Bob Glodic — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for two years. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,725.25, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $307.50.
William Jokinen — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for two years, to be subject to electronic monitoring while on house arrest. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,692.75, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $373.
John Cross — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for one year, to be subject to electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,217.75, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $129.25.
Douglas Christy — Following a guilty plea to driving undef the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for six months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,437.75, fines of $300 and restitution of $129.25.
Coleen Hogue — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for two years, to be subject to electronic monitoring for the first 90 days while on house arrest. She is to pay court costs and fees of $3,617.75, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $354.
Adam Attardi — Following a guilty plea to firearm not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,517.75.
Eugene Alexander — Following a guilty plea to criminal mischief, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of six months to a maximum of 12 months with 127 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $617.75.
Continuances: James Hill, Christopher Stahlman
J. Craig Cox
Andrew Derrick — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for two years, to be subject to electronic monitoring for the first 90 days of house arrest. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,617.75, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $307.50.
Brandalyn Russo — Following a guilty plea to use/possession of drug paraphernalia, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 3 days to a maximum of 7 days with 7 days served. She is to pay court costs and fees of $779.25.
Stephen Owens — Following a guilty plea to harassment, the defendant received no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $355.25 and fines of $300.
Lucas McLaren — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 72 hours to a maximum of six months. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant received no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $975.75, fines of $1,200 and restitution of $45.50.
Danielle Burcham — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for two years, to be subject to electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant received no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $3,817.75, fines of $1,700 and restitution of $129.95.
Robert Cartwright — Following a guilty plea to theft by deception, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 50 days to a maximum of six months, with 50 days served, and is to have no contact with the victim. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,141.85, and restitution of $275.
Dequandre Nabors — Following a guilty plea to resisting arrest, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 16 days to a maximum of one year with 16 days served. The defendant also received probation for one year. Following a guilty plea to criminal mischief, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 8 days to a maximum of 16 days, with 16 days served. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $592.75.
Ronald Bogolea — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for six months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,316.50, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $101.40.
Candice Kreitzer — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,045.75 and restitution of $171.31.
Candice Kreitzer — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. She is to pay court costs and fees of $645.75 and restitution of $370.
Kelsey Myers — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 4 days to a maximum of 8 days with 8 days served. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $330.25 and restitution of $5.75.
Edward Colestock IV — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,119.58 and fines of $500.
Zane Fustos — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for six months, to be subject to electronic monitoring for the first 7 days of house arrest. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,435.75, fines of $500 and restitution of $129.50.
Samantha King — Following a guilty plea to endangering the welfare of children, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 86 days to a a maximum of six months with 86 days served. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,719.75.
Ciara Latham — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years. She is to pay court costs and fees of $2,838.25.
Teresa Balog — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to IPP for six months, to be subject to electronic monitoring for the first 7 days of house arrest. She is to pay court costs and fees of $785.50, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $418.50
Continuances: James Hammond, Austin Sims, Marcel Steward.
